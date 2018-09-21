Remembering George Coffield

XENIA — After George Coffield graduated from Barber College in Cincinnati In 1936, Mr. Coffield came to Xenia to work at Ed Wood’s barber shop. In 1946 the announcement was made that he would open his own shop on South Detroit Street. After 43 years in the business, he considered retiring in 1979, but decided that semi-retirement would be best, keeping the shop open two days a week. In 1974 the tornado damaged his shop on King Street and so for the next ten months, he cut hair in the basement of his home then re-opened the shop on East Main Street.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

