Remembering J.H. Kyle

XENIA — J.H. Kyle owned and operated a livery on Whiteman Street, between Main and Market during the latter part of the 19th century. The business opened in 1874 which Kyle took over in 1876. He constructed a two-story building which could accommodate two hundred horses and twenty-five carriages. In addition to renting the horses and carriages to the general public, he was also available to serve as a liveryman, providing himself as the driver. He was born in 1840 and was a member of the 94th O.V.I. during the Civil War.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.