Front row seat in Heaven

Ephesians 2:4-7 “But God, being rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in our transgressions, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved), and raised us up with Him, and seated us with Him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, so that in the ages to come He might show the surpassing riches of His grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus.”

History is being made all around us. But sometimes we get to have a front row seat for the events. Sunday night Dad, Abigail and I had the great privilege of attending the swearing in for Ohio’s new governor, Mike DeWine. We, and approximately one hundred other family members and friends all squeezed into the DeWine’s personal party barn where at midnight we witnessed the private but official proceedings.

The beautiful snowy setting and warm interior of the lovely gathering room set the stage for the evening’s events. Camera people and reporters focused on center stage while the rest of us either found a place to sit or stand in the back of the room. A buzz of excited conversation filled the chamber as neighbors and friends greeted the new governor, his wife, and other acquaintances. At 11:55 pm we were given instructions and promptly at midnight the ceremony began. We all sat and watched as history was being made before our eyes!

I loved seeing the DeWine family members including children, grandchildren, and even the family dog, enjoy the ceremony from an upfront vantage point. All of these participated in the proceedings by standing around their father and grandfather as he took on this important government position.

During your lifetime you may also get the rare opportunity to experience or participate in something of such great significance. But even if you don’t, you do not need to feel deprived. There is an even better honor that is available for all of God’s children.

God, in His great mercy and love, has made it possible for any who call upon Him to become His very own child. And there are many benefits to being born into His family. He gives us new life in Christ, shows us a better way to live, and showers on us the riches of His grace. The Bible also says that our Father seats us with Himself in the heavenly places. We are invited to come up front for a front row view of all His eternal blessings. This is a place of incredible privilege!

Our Father is not just the governor of a state, but also the King of the whole world. His great and mighty government of peace will never end. He rules with love and power. He is the One who writes history, and we, His children, are invited to take part with a front row seat!

I am still overwhelmed by all I got to observe and participate in the other night. Thank you, Mike and Fran DeWine, for the amazing privilege.

For all who did not get to attend the swearing in ceremony of Ohio’s new governor, keep in mind that you have another amazing opportunity available. God wants you to be His child. All you have to do is ask. Then you can receive the limitless blessings He wants to give, and you will be invited to share a front row seat in heaven. — Love, Mama

By Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

