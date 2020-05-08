Take a visit to Glen Helen

For the last few weeks, I have been suggesting some places of history you can visit while still maintaining the CDC guidelines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You might enjoy a visit to Glen Helen on the property of Antioch University. The glen is especially beautiful in the spring with all the wild flowers and budding trees. Of course, it is a treat any time of the year and respectful visitors are always welcome.

How did this area get its name and who was responsible for making it possible for future generations? It was actually named for a woman named Helen and as Paul Harvey used to say “Here’s the rest of the story.”

The story has its beginning in 1857.

Antioch College was a rather new institution with Horace Mann as president. Mann was rather a free-thinker, interested in providing the best educational opportunities available at that time.

Erastus Birch was a wealthy man who wanted his children to have a proper education. Birch met with Arthur Morgan and then continued to correspond with him about educating the Birch children. Because he felt the school was the right place for his children, the family moved to Yellow Springs in 1857. There were four boys and two girls in the family and it was not long before the Mann and Birch families became close friends,

The youngest son, Hugh Taylor Birch was nine years of age when he met “Benny” Mann and the two boys spent a great deal of time together roaming through the glen. They fished and swam, doing all those things that young boys enjoy when they have time on their hands. A forest full of trees and plants was a veritable delight to both of them.

Erastus Birch donated quite a lot of money to the fledgling school and sent each of his children in turn as students.

Hugh first attended the Elm Street School and then entered the Antioch preparatory department which was at that time headed by Professor Edward Orton. After the Civil War, Antioch was in full swing again and it was time for Hugh to enter his freshman year at the college. Hugh was an ambitious young man. In spite of his father’s money, he wanted to pay for his own education and vowed to finish in just three years, rather than the traditional four. He worked weekends and holidays to achieve his goal.

Not wishing to study Greek, he persuaded the faculty to allow him to substitute natural history. His love of nature and plants made this a subject more to his liking and one in which he excelled.

Orton spent many hours with Hugh traversing the glen and teaching him about the rocks, trees and plants. At that time the area had several different owners who allowed the students to roam through the property. His goal was to someday own the entire glen so that students would not have to be concerned about trespassing to tour the grounds.

Following graduation he became a very prominent attorney in Chicago and attained considerable wealth. He married and became the father of three children including a daughter named Helen. She was her father’s pride and joy and they spent many happy hours together when she was a child. After his wife and the other two children passed away, he and Helen were nearly inseparable.

Hugh wanted his daughter to see the area where he had grown up and so brought her to Yellow Springs. Together they wandered through the glen with Helen enjoying all she saw as much as her father had when he was a student.

Helen married a wonderful young man. She and her husband would often travel with her father to various parts of the country.

This was a happy trio until Helen died in 1925.

After losing his wife and daughters and especially Helen, who was so close to him, he decided that he would attempt to do something special to remember her. In 1929, a small portion of the glen was owned by Antioch College, but the majority was in private hands, small tracts owned by various individuals.

He decided to purchase all the land in the glen as he had wished to do as a young man. He began to purchase one lot after another. One by one, he would make an offer to buy and one by one, he began to assemble the property.

He bought considerable acreage on the south highlands bordering the Little Miami, with the intention of spending the remainder of his life in the area which had been his boyhood home and playground.

As each piece was purchased, the property increased in acreage including a stretch of the Little Miami River reaching form the area of Grinnel Mil to the Jacoby Mill a mile downstream.

Finally, he had acquired nearly 1,000 acres and then donated the entire parcel to Antioch with the request that it should always remain undeveloped and much as it had been when he was a child. The lofty cliffs bumbling brooks, wild flowers, trees, animals which adorn the glen should remain undisturbed.

The donation was given in memory of his daughter, Helen Birch Bartlett with the further request that the property would always be known as Glen Helen.

Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a Greene County resident and historian.

