So many things I missed due to COVID

There’s no doubt that 2020 has been a year that we all want to forget but one that will be talked about forever.

Life has not been the same the last 12 months. Social distance, masks, Zoom, and virtual learning have been words we have all heard ad nauseam.

Now, for the record, I wear a mask, maintain a six-foot distance and stay at home whenever I can. I don’t like it. But I get it and understand the importance of following health department guidelines.

That doesn’t mean I wake up every morning and gleefully say “Oh boy, I get to do nothing and go nowhere today.”

There are a lot of activities I have missed out on … sporting events, concerts, graduations, birthday parties etc. My kids didn’t get to go to summer camp. My oldest had his baseball season cut short due to some selfish parents who didn’t disclose they and their son tested positive for the virus.

I can’t wait until all of this is behind us and we can get back to some normalcy.

So with apologies to Julie Andrews, here is what I look forward to doing once COVID-19 is under control.

Poker and hold ‘em in my brother’s basement

Trying to figure out what the look on his face meant

Going to concerts wherever Springsteen sings

These are a few of my favorite things.

DeWine’s Ice Cream Social and eating Fran’s pies

Watching how far a Cubs homerun ball flies

Going to Fricker’s and eating some wings

These are a few of my favorite things.

Going to the pool in the ‘Burg is not dull

Kids night at Skyline, no more coneys I’m full

Playing the slots ‘till the dang machine rings

These are a few of my favorite things.

Elsa’s in Centerville and drinking a Bad Juan

Wait, I’m not driving, so I’ll have another one (or two)

Tailgates, and cookouts, and avoiding bee stings

These are a few of my favorite things.

Going to Columbus and watching the Buckeyes

Singing Carmen Ohio with tears in my eyes

Smiling because Harbaugh has no Big Ten rings (as a coach)

These are a few of my favorite things.

Going to Austin and seeing the bats fly

Brisket at Bryant’s, that sauce I will buy

Riding the Beast at the Island of Kings

These are a few of my favorite things.

Shaking hands with a stranger as we exchange names

New year’s even parties and playing fun games

Going on a cruise and being treated like kings

These are a few of my favorite things.

Flying in airplanes and riding a bus

Visiting my parents, we have lots to discuss

Garth Brooks in concert, he sure can pluck strings

These are a few of my favorite things.

Going to the grocery without wearing a mask

The NCAA tourney with whiskey in flask (just kidding)

Hugging my niece after baked goods she brings

I can’t wait until I can do all of these things.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/12/web1_Halaszmug-1.jpg

Scott Halasz

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.