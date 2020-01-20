Writer questions impeachment process

The “Noble Triumverate” of Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler have had President Trump in their political crosshairs from the moment he was inaugurated as POTUS on January 20, 2017. The Democrat party actually began planning to take Trump down from the moment he won the 2016 election.

It seems remarkable that during the one month interval since the Democrat majority in the House voted to impeach Trump, that new evidence “suddenly” emerged which Pelosi declared was further proof of wrong-doing by President Trump.

The Democrats had closed-door sessions hearing witnesses and no Republican committee members were allowed to be present. These meetings were held in the basement of the Capitol building. That speaks volumes as to the validity, honesty and integrity of these Congressional Judiciary Committee sessions. Describing them as a rigged “Kangaroo Court” would be an upgrade! Trump’s heinous crime was defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, who also is known as the for her noble inaction when terrorists attached and killed four Americans, one of who was our Ambassador! During hearings afterwards, her brilliant and compassionate comments concluded with the phrase “At this point, what difference does it make?!”

As to the Senate impeachment trial, if witnesses are part of the trial proceedings, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas statement of a fair and balanced requirement is essential, ie., that for every prosecution witness, there must be a defense witness. In other words, a fair and balanced proceeding. Any departure from this premise is unacceptable, if witnesses are presented.

The Constitution is not only inspiring, it is sacred. It must be adhered to as written, not distorted nor “massaged” to comfort an “enlightened interpretation” in 2020. Winston Churchill once observed that “The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were the foundation of perhaps the worst form of government on planet earth, BUT-so much better than any other that has ever existed.” May it always be so!

Dean Gordin

Cedarville