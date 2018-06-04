Sports Digest

Beavers reach state volleyball Final Four

COLUMBUS — The Beavercreek High School boys volleyball team defeated Massillon Jackson 28-26, 25-16, 25-22 in the state quarterfinals, Saturday June 2 to reach the State Final Four round. The Beavers then faced No. 1-ranked and eventual state Division I champion Cincinnati Moeller, losing 25-27, 25-23, 18-25, 24-25 on June 3. Moeller went on to defeat Hilliard Darby in the championship match in three sets.

The Greater Western Ohio Conference was the only conference in Ohio to send two teams to the Final Four. Northmont had also advanced to the state semifinal round, after an upset win over Cleveland. St. Ignatius. Beavercreek is coached by Carol Bysak. They finished the season with a 21-7 overall record, and two of those match losses were to Moeller, with one of the match wins coming over Division I state champion Columbus St. Charles.

Caplinger wins Pro division race

XENIA — Doug Caplinger, of Xenia, claimed the Pro Division drag racing final June 2 with a holeshot win over Huber Heights’ Steven Collier. With a 6.87-second dial-in, Caplinger clocked a .0015 reaction time at the start on his 98.49 mph, 6.8937-second pass to beat Collier’s faster 6.4432-second, 102.06 mph run. Collier left the starting line .033 of a second slower, and that proved to be the difference.

Other winners were: Loan Feuerbach of Dayton (8-9 Junior Dragster); Julian Gaier of Ft. Loramie (10-12 Jr. Dragster); Madison Ledbetter of Kettering (13-17 Jr. Dragster); James Emrick of Tipp City (Super Pro); Larry Hunter, also of Tipp City (Pro Motorcycle); Mowrytown’s Mike Harris (Sportsman) and Plain City’s Jacob Oiler in the High School division.

Rookie fights off Alsip for Kil-Kare win

XENIA — Austin Kunert, of Batavia, Ill., survived a lap-100 restart and held off Justin Alsip of Germantown to win the ARCA/CRA Super Series’ Gem City 125 auto race, June 2 at Kil-Kare Raceway. With the win, Kunert is now just 23 points behind series points leader Josh Brock in the points standings. Rounding out the top-10 were Kyle Crump, Chad Pendleton, Robbie Pyle, Brock, Ryan Fleming, Billy VanMeter, Jon Beach and Nick Grodi.

A Gem City Auto Racing Series modified division race was also scheduled on Saturday, but no results were reported. The ARCA/CRA Super Series next heads to Berlin Raceway on Monday June 11 in Marne, Mich. for a non-points $20,000-to-win event.

Area athletes earn all-academic honors

DAYTON — Greene County area college student athletes Kaitlin Dunn of Fairborn, Casey Demko of Xenia, Josh Wilson of Cedarville, and Cierra Chastain of Beavercreek were among 28 Sinclair Community College student athletes to earn Ohio Community College Athletic Conference All-Academic honors, the school announced June 4.

Dunn (volleyball) holds a 3.8 grade-point average. Demko and Wilson (baseball), and Chastain (softball) each earned a perfect 4.0. Student athletes had to earn at least a 3.3 GPA in the spring semester while completing at least 12 credit hours of coursework.

Dutch Lions win fourth straight

WEST CARROLLTON — Wright State’s Jackson Dietrich scored a goal and added an assist, while teammate Tate Robertson had an assist and two goals scored in the Dayton Dutch Lions’ 3-1 home win over the Derby City Rovers.

The Lions (4-0-1) have now won four straight matches, and currently have the second best record for the entire 76-team Premier Development League. Dayton also leads the Great Lakes division. Their next match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, June 9 at DOC Stadium, on the West Carrollton High School campus.

Xenia YMCA hosting volleyball tournament

XENIA — The Xenia YMCA, located at 135 E. Church St., will host a youth volleyball tournament starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 7. YMCA youth teams from Fairborn, Eaton, and Xenia are scheduled to play.

First round scheduled matches are: 5 p.m Fairborn vs. Preble County; Xenia Blue vs. Xenia Red.

Semifinal matches are: 6 p.m. Xenia Black vs. Fairborn-Preble winner; Blue-Red winner vs. Xenia

White. Winners will then play in the championship match, which is set for a 7 p.m. start.

Carroll basketball camps start soon

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting basketball camp in June. The camp is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. June 11-15 for boys in 6-8 grade. Cost for each camp is $85, with registration taking place a half hour before each camp in the Carroll auxiliary gymnasium.

Players will receive instruction from varsity coaches and players, listen to guest speakers, receive T-shirts, and have fun while working hard at their basketball skills. Daily 5-on-5, 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 games will be played.

For more information, or to register online, visit carrollhs.org/2018summercamps.

Driving with Colleen set for Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — The Seventh Annual Driving with Colleen golf outing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9. The outing tees off at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

The cost is $70 per player, or $280 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart, which includes dinner, beverages, shirt and a goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 28. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients in Greene County. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email drivingwithcolleen@gmail.com.

Placekicking camp in June

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155. Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameritech.net for more information.

WGC junior golf camp begins June 18

XENIA — WGC Golf Course will host its 32nd annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Camp for boys and girls ages 8-17. The day camp will be in session from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18-21. Campers will receive daily instruction on stroke technique, golf etiquette and the rules of golf. Golf Director Jim Beaver heads a staff that includes PGA pros Garay Goecke, Matt Stotler, Jerry Curtis and Nate Combs. Entry forms are available at the WCG Pro Shop or on line at www.wgcgolfcourse.com under the MVJGA tab.

Play it Forward golf outing June 23

XENIA — The sixth Annual Play it Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until June 8.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

Area players in North-South football game

CENTERVILLE — The 35th Miami Valley Football Coaches Association (MVFCA) North-South All Star high school football game will be held at 7 p.m. Friday June 28 at Centerville High School. Greene County area players will be among the players on the North and the South teams rosters.

The MVFCA will also recognize its 2018 head coach and assistant coach hall of fame inductees, which will include assistant coaches Bob Franz (Carroll), Tom Massie (Fairborn), and Jim Benites (Bellbrook), at the game.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

