Xenia Team White wins 12U crown

XENIA — The YMCA of Greater Dayton crowned its 2018 12u Girls Volleyball Champion with an exciting championship match between two teams from the Xenia YMCA.

Top seeded Xenia Black claimed the opening set by a 25-22 score, but no. 2 seed Xenia White claimed set wins of 25-17 and 15-11 to claim the tournament’s championship match win.

Team White, sponsored by Fundamentals of Sports of Xenia, is the 12u YMCA of Greater Dayton 2018 Girls Volleyball Champions with the season ending win.