’Creek 10U team enjoys league win

BEAVERCREEK — With a series of impressive cheers the team made up together during a recent slumber party, and a bevy of solid base hits throughout the contest, Beavercreek’s 10U team No. 2 claimed an 11-4 win over Miamisburg on June 14, on the Coy Middle School softball diamond.

“The season’s been all about learning the game, for the girls. Everybody comes out and plays as a team,” said coach Stacy Dunn, whose team is sponsored by Becker’s Electrical Supplies of Dayton. “We tell them that for each game, the goal is to score more runs than the other team. Ultimately, to do that as a team.

“Everybody will have a bad game. So we work real hard at picking each other up and encouraging each other as a team.”

Unofficially, Beavercreek belted out 19 hits against three different Miamisburg hurlers.

Starter McKendell Boyer and reliever Julia Misutka limited ‘Burg’s Steele’s Towing-sponsored team to six hits while combining to strikeout seven of the 16 batters they faced.

The Beavercreek team plays in the 23-team Rookie League of the South Dayton Softball League, which features teams from Beavercreek, Miamisburg, Springboro, Waynesville, Riverside, Centerville, West Carrollton, Carlisle, Fairborn and Xenia.

With Thursday’s convincing win over Miamisburg, the Beavercreek team No. 2 is now 10-0 this season.

The league’s postseason tournament is scheduled to begin Monday, June 18. Beavercreek will likely get a first-round bye and should be seeded either first or second overall. There’s a Waynesville team that is also undefeated this season, at 12-0.

McKendell Boyer, of the Becker’s Electrical Supplies-sponsored Beavercreek 10U girls fastpitch softball team winds up to throw a pitch to Lindee Morton, of Miamisburg’s Steele’s Towing team, June 14, at Coy Middle School in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_McKendellBoyerM12_PS.jpg McKendell Boyer, of the Becker’s Electrical Supplies-sponsored Beavercreek 10U girls fastpitch softball team winds up to throw a pitch to Lindee Morton, of Miamisburg’s Steele’s Towing team, June 14, at Coy Middle School in Beavercreek. Beavercreek 10U girls softball coach Stacy Dunn talks to her team between innings of a Dayton South Softball League game June 14 at Coy Middle School, https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_CreekU10Team_PS.jpg Beavercreek 10U girls softball coach Stacy Dunn talks to her team between innings of a Dayton South Softball League game June 14 at Coy Middle School, Relief pitcher Julia Misutka delivers a pitch for the Beavercreek 10U girls fastpitch softball team, June 14, in a game with Miamisburg, at Coy Middle School in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_JuliaMisutka_PS.jpg Relief pitcher Julia Misutka delivers a pitch for the Beavercreek 10U girls fastpitch softball team, June 14, in a game with Miamisburg, at Coy Middle School in Beavercreek. Miamisburg relief pitcher Danica Vermillion gets airborne while throwing out a Beavercreek runner heading to first base, June 14 at Coy Middle School in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_DanicaVermillion_PS.jpg Miamisburg relief pitcher Danica Vermillion gets airborne while throwing out a Beavercreek runner heading to first base, June 14 at Coy Middle School in Beavercreek. Beavercreek’s Kylie Lynch smacks an infield single just past the Miamisburg second baseman, June 14, in a Dayton South Softball League girls 10U game at Coy Middle School. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_KylieLynch_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Kylie Lynch smacks an infield single just past the Miamisburg second baseman, June 14, in a Dayton South Softball League girls 10U game at Coy Middle School. Beavercreek’s Madison Jones (1) gets to first safely under the errant throw to Miamisburg first baseman Emmy Middendorf in the second inning of a girls 10U fastpitch game June 14 at Beavercreek’s Coy Middle School. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_MadisonJonesM10_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Madison Jones (1) gets to first safely under the errant throw to Miamisburg first baseman Emmy Middendorf in the second inning of a girls 10U fastpitch game June 14 at Beavercreek’s Coy Middle School. Savannah Skow, of Beavercreek, hits an infield single in the third inning of Thursday’s Dayton South Softball League 10U girls game against Miamisburg, on the Coy Middle School softball diamond. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_SavannahSkow_PS.jpg Savannah Skow, of Beavercreek, hits an infield single in the third inning of Thursday’s Dayton South Softball League 10U girls game against Miamisburg, on the Coy Middle School softball diamond.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contract John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contract John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.