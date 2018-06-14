’Creek 10U team enjoys league win

BEAVERCREEK — With a series of impressive cheers the team made up together during a recent slumber party, and a bevy of solid base hits throughout the contest, Beavercreek’s 10U team No. 2 claimed an 11-4 win over Miamisburg on June 14, on the Coy Middle School softball diamond.
“The season’s been all about learning the game, for the girls. Everybody comes out and plays as a team,” said coach Stacy Dunn, whose team is sponsored by Becker’s Electrical Supplies of Dayton. “We tell them that for each game, the goal is to score more runs than the other team. Ultimately, to do that as a team.
“Everybody will have a bad game. So we work real hard at picking each other up and encouraging each other as a team.”
Unofficially, Beavercreek belted out 19 hits against three different Miamisburg hurlers.
Starter McKendell Boyer and reliever Julia Misutka limited ‘Burg’s Steele’s Towing-sponsored team to six hits while combining to strikeout seven of the 16 batters they faced.
The Beavercreek team plays in the 23-team Rookie League of the South Dayton Softball League, which features teams from Beavercreek, Miamisburg, Springboro, Waynesville, Riverside, Centerville, West Carrollton, Carlisle, Fairborn and Xenia.
With Thursday’s convincing win over Miamisburg, the Beavercreek team No. 2 is now 10-0 this season.
The league’s postseason tournament is scheduled to begin Monday, June 18. Beavercreek will likely get a first-round bye and should be seeded either first or second overall. There’s a Waynesville team that is also undefeated this season, at 12-0.
Contract John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.
