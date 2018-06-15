Three local Legends to be inducted

DAYTON — Three standout softball players with Greene County ties will be among seven inductees into the annual Dayton Legends Softball Club “Gathering of Legends,” Saturday, June 16 at Kettering Fields, located at 444 N. Bend Blvd. near diamonds 18-20 in Dayton.

Mike George, Tracy Hall and George Flake will join fellow inductees Donnie Brewer, Curt Roach, Bob Kender, and sponsor inductee Dr. John Urse and OA Softball into the 2018 class.

The event is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. as part of the 13th Annual Greater Dayton Softball Legends weekend tournament which will be played on the Kettering Fields both Saturday and Sunday.

George, a Xenia native, played on several competitive standout teams through the 1970s until stepping away from the playing aspect of the game in 2008. He was an integral part of 13 City of Dayton championships, 25 state championships and several regional and world softball titles.

Upon retiring as a player, George has worked as an umpire. He was inducted into the Dayton Softball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Flake began his softball/baseball career playing second base in Cincinnati for Colerain against the likes of former Cincinnati Red Buddy Bell. From 1993 on, he began officiating more than 300 softball games each summer for the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA). He is a talented tournament and league scheduler, and often sets up the tournament schedules for fast pitch tournaments at Beavercreek’s Rotary Park.

In recent years, Flake has served as a voluntary umpire for the annual Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team’s Dayton-area contests.

Hall had been drafted by the Chicago White Sox, but chose instead to be closer to his family. The city of Fairborn is thankful for that decision as Hall helped create the Fairborn Church Leagues, which play games to this day on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fairfield Park. A former player, then coach for the St. Mark’s Episcopal team, Hall later became an umpire, the Church League’s commissioner, and he is still part of the Church League program today, over 60 years later.

With their inductions, there have now been 77 Greater Dayton Softball Legends inducted as part of the weekend tournament’s ceremonies.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

