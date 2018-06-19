Raider grads enjoy European experience

FAIRBORN — As the 2018 NBA professional basketball season came to a close earlier in June, so have the seasons for a trio of former Wright State University Raiders who played professional basketball in Europe.

Matt Vest, class of 2014, just finished his season with the RheinStars Cologne of the German Pro A League. The Chaminade Julienne graduate is the son of WSU Hall of Famer Mark Vest and brother of current Raider Alan Vest.

“This season was another step in the right direction for me individually and for the RheinStars Cologne organization,” Vest said. “As a team, we finished 19-11 and finished top four in the league before losing in the first round of the playoffs. With this year being my fourth season in the league I took on a leadership role and helped the team in many ways.”

Vest averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game, shooting 53 percent from two-point range, 37 percent from behind the three-point line, and 76 percent at the free-throw line.

“I am currently in talks with my agent about opportunities for next season and plan to sign a contract within the next two months,” Vest said.

He and his wife, Samantha, will be spending the off-season (May-August) between Dayton and Canada, spending time with friends and family.

This summer will also include running a youth basketball camp he and AJ Pacher started the last few months. The camp will be held this summer at Ascension School in Kettering.

“The camp is a project I am really passionate about because it gives the opportunity to use the game, which has given me so much, to help the Dayton youth.” More information can be found at www.basebasketball.com. or on Facebook @BaseBasketball.

Pacher, also part of the Raiders Class of 2014, recently ended his fourth professional season and played this year for Viola Reggio Calabria in Italy. His team has a rich history, and includes many great players such as Manu Ginobili before he went to the NBA. Joe Bryant (Kobe’s father) played there as well, as did former Indiana guard AJ Guyton.

“We made the playoffs for the first time in 19 years for Viola Reggio Calabria. Also, the first time in my career as a pro,” Pacher said. “I had another great season on the court. I averaged great numbers like my other seasons as a pro, but this year I was more efficient, and on a winning team, which really matters.”

Pacher averaged 17.5 points per game, nine rebounds, two assists, shot 65 percent from two-point range, 40 percent from three and 75 percent from the line. He was also named the November Player of the Month for the entire league. The Vandalia Butler graduate says his plans for next year are still up in the air.

“So, this season was very fun. Not to mention the location of Reggio Calabria is the complete “toe” of the boot in the south of Italy. So every day, I walk or drive by the beach, and now that the weather is nice we go out and relax by the beach,” Pacher said.

Steven Davis, an Indianapolis native who played his final season at WSU in 2012-‘13, signed with Egis Kormend in Hungary of the A League last fall. His team recently was eliminated from the playoffs after making a run to the semifinals. In the playoffs, Davis had his best game as a pro when he collected 23 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals on May 12. For the season, he averaged just over nine points and five rebounds a game.

“My first year as a pro has been great,” Davis said. “I’ve learned a lot both on and off the court, and learning more about myself. Living in a new country and experiencing a completely different culture has had its challenges, but it has also helped me build my character even more.”

He intends to return to the States soon to see friends and family, continue to work on his game at Wright State, and he looks forward to next year.

“I’ll look at options, but I am already looking forward to next season and continuing my career,” Davis said.

Story courtesy of Wright State University Athletics, wsuraiders.com .

