Open Field sessions begin in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Kids of all ages showed up at Sackett-Wright Park for the first Open Field event of the summer season, June 20.
The players were either involved in the Bellbrook Soccer Association’s recreation leagues, or they were members of the Ohio Fusion FC select soccer program. Either way, there was plenty of fun to be had by the roughly 70-80 players at Wednesday’s first summer event.
“We have both competitive and recreational soccer within the Bellbrook Soccer Association,” explained Ohio Fusion Soccer Club Director of Coaching Adam Ponder, during a quick water break for the kids. “Our competitive clubs are traveling teams that compete in both the Buckeye Premier League and the Miami Valley Youth Soccer League. We have got from U8 teams all the way up to U17 right now.
“We have kids in pretty much every age group now, and we had a successful tryout session two weeks ago.”
Ponder estimated that the Bellbrook Soccer Association has approximately 350 kids who just play on the non-competitive recreational league teams. Because of varying sizes of the teams (some divisions play 7-on-7 while others have full squads) in various club program leagues, Ponder didn’t have an exact number of Bellbrook kids who were involved with the Fusion FC teams just yet.
That “serious” numbers stuff is set aside for when the fall seasons begin and the games count. Wednesday’s inaugural Open Field event for 2018 was all for fun.
“I told the coaches beforehand, ‘You’re not out here to coach, or give anybody any pointers. Number one, you’re out there to make sure they are having fun!’” Ponder said. “The Open Field sessions are a way for the kids to keep playing over the summer months, stay connected with the club and just have some fun.”
The youth soccer association has gotten into the spirit of the World Cup soccer tournament as well. An indoor viewing party is scheduled on Saturday, June 23 at the club’s indoor facility for kids, parents and coaches to watch the upcoming Mexico vs. Korea Republic match. The match will be projected onto a giant movie screen for all to enjoy.
Wednesday’s Open Field event was the first of several that are planned for the summer season. There are five more scheduled — June 27, July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1. Each session is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the park.
Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. For more information on the Bellbrook Soccer Association or the Ohio Fusion Soccer Club, visit bellbrooksoccer.com, call 937-842-4381, or send an email to: info@bellbrooksoccer.org.
