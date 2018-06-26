Scouts’ Regan named Player of the Week

XENIA- Mother Nature decided she did not want the Xenia Scouts to play all of their games last week. However, three games were enough for Connor Regan to earn the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League’s Player of the Week honors, the league announced June 26.

Regan, a catcher and designated hitter for the Scouts, had an impressive week. He played in three games, collecting five hits, two doubles, a home run and six runs batted in. He also walked four times and scored six runs. His batting average during that time was .625 .

“My approach was consistent,” Regan said when asked what went well for him during the week. “I went up with a plan every at-bat. I was able to execute my plans. My mindset was that I was going to win every pitch, instead of looking ahead. I was in the moment every game, every at-bat and every pitch.”

Out of the three games, the Scouts won two and lost one, which is much more important to Regan than earning his award.

“I have never been one to care for accolades,” said Regan. “I’ve always cared about helping my team win ballgames. The player of the week just shows I was able to contribute this week at a high level.”

The Scouts have now played 12 games out of a 40-game season. After an 0-3 start, they now have an even 6-6 record, and will look to continue to improve and win games throughout the remainder of this season. For Regan, the formula for his continuing contribution is rather simple.

“Consistency is key,” said Regan. “I have to be consistent with my process. I can’t skip a step. I have to take everything day by day. I have to continue to have the same mental and physical approach every day if I want to succeed at a high level.”

Regan plays college baseball at Wright State University. The Raiders program has seen an abundance of success in recent years, including a 2018 Horizon League championship and a trip to the Stanford Regionals of the 2018 NCAA Division I baseball tournament.

Regan is from Sagamore Hills, and attended Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls.

Regan https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_ConnorRegan_PS.jpg Regan Xenia Scouts catcher Connor Regan (left) confers with pitcher Benjamin Bills during a June 12 game at Grady’s Field in Xenia. The Wright State University player was recently named Player of the Week in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_618_PS-3.jpg Xenia Scouts catcher Connor Regan (left) confers with pitcher Benjamin Bills during a June 12 game at Grady’s Field in Xenia. The Wright State University player was recently named Player of the Week in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Story written by Luke Severt, a team correspondent for the Xenia Scouts.

Story written by Luke Severt, a team correspondent for the Xenia Scouts.