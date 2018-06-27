Sports Digest

Jamestown’s Crum wins H.S. class

XENIA — Jamestown driver Emily Crum claimed a High School class win June 16 at Kil-Kare Dragway. Crum fell just under her 18-second dial-in time by traveling the 1/8-mile distance in a time of 17.9995 at 78.34 mph, but runner up Madison Ledbetter, of Kettering, red lighted at the start to hand Crum the win.

Ledbetter was the only racer on Saturday to race in two finals. She also placed second in the 13-17 Junior Dragster final, losing to Hunter Wolfe, of Lancaster.

Kil-Kare Drag Racing Results

For June 16, 2018

Results with racing class, driver’s name, home town, dial-in time, reaction time, elapsed time and miles per hour:

Junior Dragster (8-9 year olds)

Logan Feuerbach, Dayton, 11.92-second dial-in, 0.1178 RT, 11.9328 ET, 54.16 mph def. Kyndal Wolfe, Lancaster, 12.20 dial-in, 0.2215 RT, 12.1527 ET, 53.02 mph.

Junior Dragster (10-12 year olds)

Lacey Hopkins, South Vienna, 9.00 dial-in, 0.0349 RT, 9.0072 ET, 72.10 mph def. Piper Filson, Enon, 9.06 dial-in, 0.0988 RT, 9.0767 ET, 71.24 mph.

Junior Dragster (13-17 year olds)

Hunter Wolfe, Lancaster, 7.91 dial-in, 0.1276 RT, 7.9062 ET, 83.85 mph def. Madison Ledbetter, Kettering, 8.20 dial-in, 0.1615 RT, 8.1078 ET, 77.52 mph.

Quick 8 Door Cars

Don Saathoff, Connersville, Ind., 4.58 dial-in, 0.0273 RT, 4.6022 ET, 146.68 mph def. Chip Heindle, Pitsburg, 4.83 dial-in, 0.0292 RT, 4.8978 ET, 138.16 mph.

Quick 8 Dragsters

Kirby McLenman, Temperance, Mich., 4.27 dial-in, 0.0186 RT, 4.2801 ET, 157.89 mph def. Ron Leach, Liberty Township, 4.27 dial-in, 0.0270 RT, 4.3013 ET, 163.82 mph.

Pro Motorcycle

Austin Stidham, Urbana, 8.90 dial-in, 0.312 RT, 8.8912 ET, 144.69 mph def. Bob Nugent, Trotwood, 9.60 dial-in, -0.0293 (red) RT, 9.6020 ET,133.69 mph.

Sportsman

Steven Collier, Huber Heights, 17.00 dial-in, 0.0411 RT, 17.0710 ET, 72.16 mph def. Gary Knight, Fairborn, 13.45 dial-in, 0.0301 RT, 13.4248 ET (breakout), 98.25 mph.

High School

Emily Crum, Jamestown, 18.00 dial-in, 0.4348 RT, 17.9995 ET, 78.34 mph def. Madison Ledbetter, Kettering, 15.15 dial-in, -0.0543 RT (red), 15.3437 ET, 89.80 mph.

Scouts nipped by Clippers

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Xenia Scouts first baseman Felix King went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored, but the host Muskegon Clippers scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally for a 7-6 Clippers win June 26 at Marsh Field.

Now in a three-game road slump, Xenia (6-7) was playing a night game June 27 against the Clippers. The Scouts will return home to Grady’s Field on Thursday and Friday, June 28-29 when they’ll host the Richmond Jazz for a pair of 7:05 p.m. games at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex in Xenia.

Team USA Football closes with win

HARBING, China — Team USA Football, a squad of U.S. college football players from every major conference and division, closed out the 2018 World University American Football Championship tournament with a 69-0 win over Korea on June 24. With the win, the USA contingent finished second overall in the tournament with a 4-1 overall record. The team’s only loss was to Mexico, which clinched the tournament title for the third straight World University Championship title with a 39-3 win over Japan that same day.

Team USA Football organized and trained on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex in Xenia, prior to the tournament. The were coached by former University of Toledo head coach Tom Amstutz.

Girls JV soccer coach needed

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a reserve Girls Soccer coach. Interested candidates should email athletic director Mark Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Xenia track team seeks sponsors

CEDARVILLE — The Xenia Track Club competed in the 2-day USA Track and Field Junior Olympics Championships June 23-24 at Cedarville University. The team, consisting of 14 athletes aged 7-12, has now qualified for USA Track and Field Junior Olympics Regionals in six events.

The regional track meet will take place in Olivet, Mich. July 7 and 8. The club is seeking donations and sponsorship for their upcoming travels to Michigan. To donate, please contact Lauren Jones at (937) 603-2179, or send an email to: XeniaTrackClub@gmail.com.

Greene Trails Cycling Classic in July

XENIA — The 15th Greene Trails Cycling Classic will take place July 19-22. Bike riders can signup for one to four days, complete the Century Ride, meet cyclists from all over the country, enjoy great food and meet the support staff. Call 937-562-6440, send email with your questions to info@gcparkstrails.com, or visit the event’s website at gcparkstrails.com, for more details.

Wounded Warrior Golf Outing set for July 22

SPRINGFIELD — The annual Wounded Warrior Golf Outing will be held Sunday, July 22 at Locust Hills Golf Club, 5575 N. River Road. Fundraising efforts by USSSA-Dayton, Dayton Legends Softball Club, and Beavercreek’s VFW Memorial Post 8312, 100 percent of the funds from this outing will go to the Wounder Warrior Amputee Softball Team, the Fisher-Nightingale House, Honor Flight-Dayton, and veteran/military suicide prevention efforts at Combat Outpost Robinson.

Cost is $85 per person, which includes greens fees, cart, coffee, donuts, on-course drinks, lunch and prizes. Shot gun start is set for 8:30 a.m. Contact Scott Kuhnen at dayton_softball@hotmail.com for an entry packet. Entry deadline is July 16.

Patriot 5K Run accepting registrations

RIVERSIDE — The annual Carroll High School girls soccer Patriot 5K Run, and Little Pat’s Lap, will take place Saturday, July 28 at Patriot Stadium, 4524 Linden Avenue, Dayton.

Runners can register online at carrollhs.org/2018patriot5k . T-shirts are guaranteed to those who register by July 13. Online registration closes at midnight July 26. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Stadium. Proceeds benefit the Carroll High School girls soccer team. Call 937-271-4000 for more information.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.