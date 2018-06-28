Sports Digest

Roadsters, Taylor Memorial at Shady Bowl

DeGraff — Shady Bowl Speedway will welcome the Thunder Roadsters Saturday night, June 30, the first appearance for the division at the track. The cars are scaled down open-wheel cars that are copies of the front-engine Indy cars that ran until the mid 1960’s at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The cars are powered by motorcycle engines.

The Dave Nagel Late Model Series will also be on the agenda. This weeks’ feature will be the “Rob Taylor Memorial,” a 40-lap event paying $1,000 to win. The race is being held to honor the memory of Taylor. He was a loyal fan and took care of the gate at the flag stand. He had fallen on ill health recently. Taylor was at the track June 23, but lost his battle on June 26.

The Vintage American Race Cars will be on hand also. The cars of yesteryear will run a demonstration race. Fans will see coupes, sprints, modifieds, stock cars and midgets,

The street stocks will also be racing, as defending track champion Rodney Roush of Sidney will try and pick up his third feature win and seventh track championship.

The Hanger 18 Race Cars Hobby Stocks will round out the night of speed.

It will also be Dayton Auto Racing Fan Club Night. All current DARF members will be admitted to the grandstand area for a 50-percent discount. Racing will start at 7 p.m.

Reds offering 4 for $48 ticket deal

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are offering fans a ticket deal for the June 28 – July 1 games at Great American Ball Park that includes an exclusive Reds cap featuring a stars and stripes “C logo” with each ticket.

The ticket package is presented by Budweiser Freedom Reserve and Folds of Honor and is available at www.reds.com/4for48. Fans can purchase four View Level tickets OR two Terrace Line tickets for just $48 and receive a free hat with each ticket for the following games: 7:10 p.m. Friday, June 29 – Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers, postgame fireworks; 4:10 p.m. Saturday, June 30 – Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers; 1:10 p.m. Sunday, July 1 – Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers.

Beaver Vu summer passes available

BEAVERCREEK — Beaver-Vu Bowl, located at 1238 N Fairfield Road, is offering several Summer Bowling Pass options good through Aug. 31. Visit the bowling establishment’s link at daytonbowling.com, or call 937-426-6771 for more details.

Rams seek JV girls soccer coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a reserve Girls Soccer coach. Interested candidates should email athletic director Mark Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Xenia team seeks sponsors

CEDARVILLE — The Xenia Track Club competed in the 2-day USA Track and Field Junior Olympics Championships June 23-24 at Cedarville University. The team, consisting of 14 athletes aged 7-12, has now qualified for USA Track and Field Junior Olympics Regionals in six events.

The regional track meet will take place in Olivet, Mich. July 7 and 8. The club is seeking donations and sponsorship for their upcoming travels to Michigan. To donate, please contact Lauren Jones at (937) 603-2179, or send an email to: XeniaTrackClub@gmail.com.

Greene Trails Cycling Classic in July

XENIA — The 15th Greene Trails Cycling Classic will take place July 19-22. Bike riders can signup for one to four days, complete the Century Ride, meet cyclists from all over the country, enjoy great food and meet the support staff. Call 937-562-6440, send email with your questions to info@gcparkstrails.com, or visit the event’s website at gcparkstrails.com, for more details.

Wounded Warrior Golf Outing July 22

SPRINGFIELD — The annual Wounded Warrior Golf Outing will be held Sunday, July 22 at Locust Hills Golf Club, 5575 N. River Road. Fundraising efforts by USSSA-Dayton, Dayton Legends Softball Club, and Beavercreek’s VFW Memorial Post 8312, 100 percent of the funds from this outing will go to the Wounder Warrior Amputee Softball Team, the Fisher-Nightingale House, Honor Flight-Dayton, and veteran/military suicide prevention efforts at Combat Outpost Robinson.

Cost is $85 per person, which includes greens fees, cart, coffee, donuts, on-course drinks, lunch and prizes. Shot gun start is set for 8:30 a.m. Contact Scott Kuhnen at dayton_softball@hotmail.com for an entry packet. Entry deadline is July 16.

Patriot 5K Run set

RIVERSIDE — The annual Carroll High School girls soccer Patriot 5K Run, and Little Pat’s Lap, will take place Saturday, July 28 at Patriot Stadium, 4524 Linden Avenue, Dayton.

Runners can register online at carrollhs.org/2018patriot5k . T-shirts are guaranteed to those who register by July 13. Online registration closes at midnight July 26. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Stadium. Proceeds benefit the Carroll High School girls soccer team. Call 937-271-4000 for more information.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch this fall

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at the Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased online at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to October 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, Football (Class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, Basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, Football; Larry Kelly, Football (1983); Marvin Pope, Football; Charles Walker, Football (1961); and the 1983 CSU Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.