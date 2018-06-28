With Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in the background, Chloe Glass of the Springfield-based Strike Zone Fillies looks in from second base, during June 28 play in the USA Girls Softball Fairborn League at Fairfield Park in Fairborn.

Outcast pitcher Jay Turner (right) and a Strike Zone Fillies base runner look for the umpire’s call, during the fourth inning of their USA Girls Softball Fairborn 10U contest at Fairfield Park in Fairborn. The runner was called out on the play.

Kaitlyn Patterson’s uniform reflects her three head-first dives she made into third base, June 28 in a 10U make-up game between the Outcasts softball team from the Bellbrook-Kettering area, and the Springfield Strikezone Fillies at Fairfield Park in Fairborn. The Fillies won, 9-3.

While it appears that the Outcast infielder’s foot got to the first-base bag for the forceout, Strikezone Fillies baserunner Brenna Fyffe (21) was ruled safe on this play.

Strikezone Fillies 10U pitcher Riegan McClure fires a pitch home during a USA Girls Softball Fairborn fastpitch game, June 28 at Fairfield Park in Fairborn. McClure and the Fillies won the make-up contest, 9-3.

Hannah Perdue of Outcast Fastpitch receives congratulations from her third-base coach after clouting a triple through the left center field gap, June 28 at Fairborn’s Fairfield Park.

This softball became lodged in the Fairfield Park backstop during play between two girls fastpitch 10U teams, June 26 in Fairborn.