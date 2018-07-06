Softball battles aplenty in Beavercreek

The players’ eyes are all on the ball as a member of the Dirty Dozen team smacks an inside-the-park home run Friday, July 6 at Rotary Park in Beavercreek.
A The Funk player sends a fly ball to left field on Diamond 3, in Men’s D League play Friday July 6 at Rotary Park in Beavercreek.
These guys take this game serious. Here a member of the Pristine Finishes outfield makes a diving try at a sinking fly ball, July 6 on Rotary Park’s Diamond 4 in Beavercreek.
Getting the ball over the plate — but not where the batter will mash hit it to Xenia — is an art form. This Pristine Finishes pitcher’s tosses were indeed pristine, July 6 at Beavercreek’s Rotary Park.
A Splittin’ Cats batter shows a lot of body torque in his swing during a July 6 men’s D-League softball game at Beavercreek’s Diamond 3 in Rotary Park.
This base runner for The Funk had to dodge the Splittin’ Cats player, the ball, and a teammate’s bat before scoring in a July 6 win at Rotary Park in Beavercreek.
A Splittin’ Cats outfielder dove up over the wall to try and bring in a towering shot by a The Funk player, but the ball caromed off the top of the fence and under his arm for a Funk triple, July 6 at Beavercreek’s Rotary Park.
Whether you’re a league leader or a team toward the bottom of the Men’s D-League standings, the players show each other a lot of well-deserved respect after Friday’s games at Rotary Park in Beavercreek.
BEAVERCREEK — League parity was evident in a pair of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture men’s D-League games Friday at Rotary Park.
On Diamond 4, league leader Dirty Dozen (8-1), a team sponsored by Nationwide Insurance and the Kelly Jones Insurance Agency LLC, had to battle through two extra innings before nipping a talented Pristine Finishes, custom cabinet and woodworking-sponsored bunch, 19-18. The Pristine bunch is now 2-7 on the season, despite a solid game.
And over on Diamond 3, Splittin’ Cats (3-6) lost in the final inning to The Funk (4-5), a team of multiple sponsors including Diplomat Lounge, Budweiser and El Rancho Grande, by a score of 11-8.
The 7:10 p.m. Beavercreek Men’s D-League plays a 14-game season. Other teams in the league are Kings Table and The Funk/Sibcy Cline/Bowl 10, a pair of teams who entered Friday’s July 6 contests tied for second in the league at 6-2, Hudson’s Automotive (5-3) and the team with the fewest wins, but most clever team name: Where My Pitches At (0-8).
While next week’s Friday July 13 games are Week 13 of the season, three days of previously rained out make-up games have been tacked onto the end of the season. Barring any more use of the R-word, the season should come to a close on Aug. 10.
Funky, Dirty, Splittin,’ Pristine action at Rotary Park
