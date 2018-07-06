Softball battles aplenty in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — League parity was evident in a pair of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture men’s D-League games Friday at Rotary Park.

On Diamond 4, league leader Dirty Dozen (8-1), a team sponsored by Nationwide Insurance and the Kelly Jones Insurance Agency LLC, had to battle through two extra innings before nipping a talented Pristine Finishes, custom cabinet and woodworking-sponsored bunch, 19-18. The Pristine bunch is now 2-7 on the season, despite a solid game.

And over on Diamond 3, Splittin’ Cats (3-6) lost in the final inning to The Funk (4-5), a team of multiple sponsors including Diplomat Lounge, Budweiser and El Rancho Grande, by a score of 11-8.

The 7:10 p.m. Beavercreek Men’s D-League plays a 14-game season. Other teams in the league are Kings Table and The Funk/Sibcy Cline/Bowl 10, a pair of teams who entered Friday’s July 6 contests tied for second in the league at 6-2, Hudson’s Automotive (5-3) and the team with the fewest wins, but most clever team name: Where My Pitches At (0-8).

While next week’s Friday July 13 games are Week 13 of the season, three days of previously rained out make-up games have been tacked onto the end of the season. Barring any more use of the R-word, the season should come to a close on Aug. 10.

The players’ eyes are all on the ball as a member of the Dirty Dozen team smacks an inside-the-park home run Friday, July 6 at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_DIRTYDOZENHR_PS.jpg The players’ eyes are all on the ball as a member of the Dirty Dozen team smacks an inside-the-park home run Friday, July 6 at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. A The Funk player sends a fly ball to left field on Diamond 3, in Men’s D League play Friday July 6 at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_TheFunkflyball_PS.jpg A The Funk player sends a fly ball to left field on Diamond 3, in Men’s D League play Friday July 6 at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. These guys take this game serious. Here a member of the Pristine Finishes outfield makes a diving try at a sinking fly ball, July 6 on Rotary Park’s Diamond 4 in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_PristineFinishesDive_PS.jpg These guys take this game serious. Here a member of the Pristine Finishes outfield makes a diving try at a sinking fly ball, July 6 on Rotary Park’s Diamond 4 in Beavercreek. Getting the ball over the plate — but not where the batter will mash hit it to Xenia — is an art form. This Pristine Finishes pitcher’s tosses were indeed pristine, July 6 at Beavercreek’s Rotary Park. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_PristinePitch_PS.jpg Getting the ball over the plate — but not where the batter will mash hit it to Xenia — is an art form. This Pristine Finishes pitcher’s tosses were indeed pristine, July 6 at Beavercreek’s Rotary Park. A Splittin’ Cats batter shows a lot of body torque in his swing during a July 6 men’s D-League softball game at Beavercreek’s Diamond 3 in Rotary Park. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_CatsSingle_PS.jpg A Splittin’ Cats batter shows a lot of body torque in his swing during a July 6 men’s D-League softball game at Beavercreek’s Diamond 3 in Rotary Park. This base runner for The Funk had to dodge the Splittin’ Cats player, the ball, and a teammate’s bat before scoring in a July 6 win at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_TheFunkDodger_PS.jpg This base runner for The Funk had to dodge the Splittin’ Cats player, the ball, and a teammate’s bat before scoring in a July 6 win at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. A Splittin’ Cats outfielder dove up over the wall to try and bring in a towering shot by a The Funk player, but the ball caromed off the top of the fence and under his arm for a Funk triple, July 6 at Beavercreek’s Rotary Park. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_SCatsFenceStop_PS.jpg A Splittin’ Cats outfielder dove up over the wall to try and bring in a towering shot by a The Funk player, but the ball caromed off the top of the fence and under his arm for a Funk triple, July 6 at Beavercreek’s Rotary Park. Whether you’re a league leader or a team toward the bottom of the Men’s D-League standings, the players show each other a lot of well-deserved respect after Friday’s games at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_GoodGame_PS.jpg Whether you’re a league leader or a team toward the bottom of the Men’s D-League standings, the players show each other a lot of well-deserved respect after Friday’s games at Rotary Park in Beavercreek.

Funky, Dirty, Splittin,’ Pristine action at Rotary Park

Would you like us to come out and shoot your game? If so, contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

