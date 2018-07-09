Sports Digest

Carroll wins at Shady Bowl

DEGRAFF — Cedarville resident Mike Carroll reportedly led flag to flag to win the Biggins Small Engine Repair 30-lap Modified feature race July 7 at Shady Bowl Speedway. Carroll’s bright-yellow car no. 1 is sponsored by Miamisburg Auto Service. Saturday’s win was Carroll’s first of the season.

On Saturday, July 14, Shady Bowl will host the 62-lap Ken Stookey Classic, for the Street Stock division. The second leg of the Van Hoy Oil Shoot Out Series will hold a 50-lap feature, a 100-lap Enduro event and spectator drag races will also take place. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Fairborn Church League standings, results

FAIRBORN — Recent results and team standings in the Fairborn Parks & Recreation Church League, Recreational softball league.

RESULTS

July 5

Maple Avenue B 18, Engage City 12

Maple Ave B 10, St. Mark’s 6

Huber Mennonite 11, Huber Mennonite 5

June 28

Engage City 21, Medway UMC 18

Maple Ave B 17, Medway UMC 15

Engage City 7, St. Mark’s 3

June 14

Maple Avenue B 19, Huber Mennonite 16

Huber Mennonite 17, St. Mark’s 6

Engage City 4 St. Mark’s 2

STANDINGS

Church League, Recreation

(As of July 9)

1. Maple Avenue B (9-2)

2. Huber Mennonite (7-4)

3. Medway UMC (5-5)

4. Engage City (4-7)

5. St. Mark’s (2-9)

Rams Fall registrations under way

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School athletes and parents are now able to register for fall sports. Go to the school website (http://oh.8to18.com/Greeneview), click on Athletics in the top left corner, click on Registration and follow the steps listed. You should receive an email confirmation after registration. If you do not receive the email confirmation then you are not registered.

OHSAA rules require parents to watch two videos and review several documents in order to complete this registration. Please allow time to complete these components. Athletes must be registered before they can start official practices.

Greene Trails Cycling Classic this month

XENIA — The 15th Greene Trails Cycling Classic will take place July 19-22. Bike riders can signup for one to four days, complete the Century Ride, meet cyclists from all over the country, enjoy great food and meet the support staff. Call 937-562-6440, send email with your questions to info@gcparkstrails.com, or visit the event’s website at gcparkstrails.com, for more details.

Wounded Warrior Golf Outing July 22

SPRINGFIELD — The annual Wounded Warrior Golf Outing will be held Sunday, July 22 at Locust Hills Golf Club, 5575 N. River Road. Fundraising efforts by USSSA-Dayton, Dayton Legends Softball Club, and Beavercreek’s VFW Memorial Post 8312, 100 percent of the funds from this outing will go to the Wounder Warrior Amputee Softball Team, the Fisher-Nightingale House, Honor Flight-Dayton, and veteran/military suicide prevention efforts at Combat Outpost Robinson.

Cost is $85 per person, which includes greens fees, cart, coffee, donuts, on-course drinks, lunch and prizes. Shot gun start is set for 8:30 a.m. Contact Scott Kuhnen at dayton_softball@hotmail.com for an entry packet. Entry deadline is July 16.

Fairborn 5K set for July 22

FAIRBORN —Fairborn’s Annual 5K run will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 22 at Rona Hills Park, 600 Roehner Drive. Pre-registration takes place prior to July 7 and many door prizes are made available for those pre-registering (participants must be present to win door prizes). Prizes are awarded for finishing first, second, and third, in various age group awards for male and female. Refreshments are provided at the end of the race. All proceeds benefit the Fairborn Parks and Recreation Division.

Patriot 5K Run set for July 28

RIVERSIDE — The annual Carroll High School girls soccer Patriot 5K Run, and Little Pat’s Lap will take place Saturday, July 28 at Patriot Stadium, 4524 Linden Ave.

Runners can register online at carrollhs.org/2018patriot5k . T-shirts are guaranteed to those who register by July 13. Online registration closes at midnight July 26. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Stadium. Proceeds benefit the Carroll High School girls soccer team. Call 937-271-4000 for more information.

DriftIndy Clinic has openings

XENIA — There are still some places left in the DriftIndy Drift Clinic, Friday Aug. 3 at Kil-Kare Raceway. the DriftIndy series will be at Kil-Kare on Aug. 3 and 4. The clinic on Aug. 3 is $125; the cost to participate in the Aug. 4 drifting session is $99. The Kil-Kare event is the fourth DriftIndy Series event in 2018. The next event will be Sept. 8 when the series heads to Grissom Air Force Base in Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com/ for more details.

Drag racing reunion Aug. 18

XENIA — The 10th annual Gathering of the Geezers old-time drag racing event will take place Saturday, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway, located at 1166 Xenia-Dayton Road. Cars dated from 1987 or older will compete, and a car show for machines of any year will also take place. Swap meets, burnout contests, Nostalgia modified, street and street rod categories will race. Timed runs start at 10 a.m., racing begins at 2:30 p.m. Adult spectator admission is $15, kids 12 & under get in free with a paid adult. Contact Ed Crowder at 937-409-3087 for more information.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch this fall

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at the Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased online at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to October 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, Football (Class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, Basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, Football; Larry Kelly, Football (1983); Marvin Pope, Football; Charles Walker, Football (1961); and the 1983 CSU Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Mike Carroll, of Cedarville, won the 30-lap Modified division feature July 7 at Shady Bowl Speedway in DeGraff. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_MikeCarroll_PS.jpg Mike Carroll, of Cedarville, won the 30-lap Modified division feature July 7 at Shady Bowl Speedway in DeGraff. Submitted photo.

