‘Creek 14U #1 finishes season undefeated

BEAVERCREEK — Using solid pitching, plenty of speed and excellent fundamentals on both sides of the ball, Beavercreek’s 14U team #1 made sure they weren’t going to finish second this year.
The VFW Post 8312-sponsored Beavercreek Fastpitch team appeared keenly aware that they were up against the same Centerville team that had edged them out of the 14U South Dayton Softball League title last season by one run. With Wednesday’s July 11 win by a 10-1 margin, Beavercreek made sure there wouldn’t be a loss to the Elks this time around.
With the convincing win, the ‘Creek 14U #1 squad finished the regular season with an unblemished 14-0-0 record.
“Most of our players were 12U players last season, playing in the 14U league,” explained head coach Matt Burger. “… They’re actually eligible to play 14U again next season, but we’ll move them up (to 18U) and keep them together as a unit. Our hope is to develop this group as a solid team together for the Beavercreek High School team in the coming years.”
Beavercreek plated a pair of runs in both the first and second innings to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Team Orange exploded for four more runs in the third, and led 8-0 before Centerville could muster a base hit.
Make that 10-0, before the Elks could get a hit. Beavercreek tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning for a 10-0 lead.
Centerville finally put a batter on base in the top of the fifth. Their first batter to the plate drew a walk, advanced to third on a groundout and a wild pitch, then scored on the Elks’ only hit of the game, before Beavercreek retired the side.
Centerville coach Ron Inman was proud of his players’ effort, but admitted they lost to a very good Beavercreek team.
“Our kids never gave up,” Inman said. “Even when we were down 10-0, we kept fighting. We have good kids with good parents over here. But Beavercreek is a really good team.”
Burger said Beavercreek will earn a first-round bye in the post season tournament. They will open post season play Tuesday, July 17. The tournament is being hosted by Fairborn at Community Park. If the current regular season standings hold up, Burger’s Beavercreek #1 team will take on the winner of either Beavercreek #2 or Waynesville in the semifinal round, a game set for 6 p.m. July 17 on Community Park’s Field no. 1. Also if the standings hold true, Centerville and Miamisburg will play each other in the other Gold Bracket semifinal matchup. Their game would be on July 18, however.
The tournament title game is scheduled to take place Thursday, July 19 at Community’s Field no. 1.
“We’ve had a great year. Everybody’s playing hard, and we’re all giving it our best each time we take to the field. If we can grab a couple more wins in the postseason, it will be an even bigger year for this club,” Burger said.
