Pro-Am today for the PBA 50 Tour Fairborn Classic

FAIRBORN — The Professional Bowler’s Association 50 Fairborn Classic Central Regional bowling tournament is back this weekend at Bowl 10 Lanes, located at 1425 N. Broad St.

The three-day tournament starts things off Friday, July 13 with the PBA 50 Classic Pro-Am event, Bowl With The Pros, which takes place starting at 7 p.m.

A year ago, PBA Tour champions Michael Haugen of Phoenix, Detroit’s Harry Saulins, Dayton’s Brian Kretzer and seven-time PBA Player of the Year Walter Ray Williams Jr. were among the pros competing in the Pro-Am event. There wasn’t an announcement Thursday as to which pros would be competing in this year’s event, as of presstime, but a talented field can be assured.

Interested amateurs can contact Bowl 10 at 937-878-9521 to find out whether there are any amateur spots open in the Pro-Am.

“The pros will have a practice session on Friday (July 13) from 4-6 p.m. and then the Pro-Am will take place at 7,” Dave Flemming, of Bowl 10 said. “Bowling is one of the rare sports where fans can actually get up close and compete with the professionals, and this would be a great opportunity to bowl with some of the nation’s best.”

Flemming says defending Fairborn Classic winner Paul McDordic, of Sugarland, Texas, will be on hand to defend his title. Haugen Jr., New York’s Ryan Shaver, Sullins, and Kretzer are expected to be in the tournament field. Fellow Dayton-area PBA Tour bowlers Tim Hartley, Neil Kassel, Bob Kelly, Ron Profitt, Bill Peters, Les Ash and Allen Snyder are entered in the tournament field as well.

Two qualifying sessions will take place, one at 10 a.m. and another at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 14. With an expanded field of entrants, Flemming says two flights of qualifying will be needed to sort out the tournament entrants for this year’s event.

Match play finals will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 15.

“Another good thing about this event for the fans is that the tournament is free,” Flemming said. “It should be a fun weekend at Bowl 10. If anyone has any questions, just give us a call.”

The winner of the PBA 50 Fairborn Classic bowling tournament July 13-15 at Bowl 10 Lanes, will go home with this trophy. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_FairbornTrophy_PS.jpg The winner of the PBA 50 Fairborn Classic bowling tournament July 13-15 at Bowl 10 Lanes, will go home with this trophy. The PBA 50 Fairborn Classic sits atop the Bowl 10 counter, prior to this weekend’s professional bowling event in Fairborn. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_TrophyandPins_PS.jpg The PBA 50 Fairborn Classic sits atop the Bowl 10 counter, prior to this weekend’s professional bowling event in Fairborn.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. To contact Bowl 10 to register for the Pro-Am or to learn about the PBA 50 Fairborn Classic, call 937-878-9521.

