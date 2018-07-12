Sports Digest

Greene Trails Cycling Classic next week

XENIA — The 15th Greene Trails Cycling Classic will take place July 19-22. Bike riders can signup for one to four days, complete the Century Ride, meet cyclists from all over the country, enjoy great food and meet the support staff. Call 937-562-6440, send email with your questions to info@gcparkstrails.com, or visit the event’s website at gcparkstrails.com, for more details.

Wounded Warrior Golf Outing July 22

SPRINGFIELD — The annual Wounded Warrior Golf Outing will be held Sunday, July 22 at Locust Hills Golf Club, 5575 N. River Road. Fundraising efforts by USSSA-Dayton, Dayton Legends Softball Club, and Beavercreek’s VFW Memorial Post 8312, 100 percent of the funds from this outing will go to the Wounder Warrior Amputee Softball Team, the Fisher-Nightingale House, Honor Flight-Dayton, and veteran/military suicide prevention efforts at Combat Outpost Robinson.

Cost is $85 per person, which includes greens fees, cart, coffee, donuts, on-course drinks, lunch and prizes. Shot gun start is set for 8:30 a.m. Contact Scott Kuhnen at dayton_softball@hotmail.com for an entry packet. Entry deadline is July 16.

Patriot 5K Run set

RIVERSIDE — The annual Carroll High School girls soccer Patriot 5K Run, and Little Pat’s Lap will take place Saturday, July 28 at Patriot Stadium, 4524 Linden Ave.

Runners can register online at carrollhs.org/2018patriot5k . T-shirts are guaranteed to those who register by July 13. Online registration closes at midnight July 26. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Stadium. Proceeds benefit the Carroll High School girls soccer team. Call 937-271-4000 for more information.

Bowl for GOAL event Aug. 4

BEAVERCREEK — The Richardson Foundation will host Bowl for Give Our Athletes a Legacy (GOAL), 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4, at Beaver-Vu Bowling Alley. To participate in Bowl for the GOAL teams up to six members may register for $120 or individuals may register for $20 per person and allow the foundation to assign a team.

The price includes two and a half hours of family fun bowling with lights and music, shoe rental, and snacks. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for check in, lane assignments, shoes and to peruse the great silent auction items and vendors. Bowling will start at 7 p.m. To register electronically visit the Richardson Foundation website at www.helpushelpmany.org/goal-registration.html or pick-up a registration form at Beaver-Vu Bowling Alley and mail it to P.O. Box 341592, Dayton before July 31.

Drift Clinic has openings

XENIA — There are still some places left in the DriftIndy Drift Clinic, Friday Aug. 3 at Kil-Kare Raceway. the DriftIndy series will be at Kil-Kare on Aug. 3 and 4. The clinic on Aug. 3 is $125; the cost to participate in the Aug. 4 drifting session is $99. The Kil-Kare event is the fourth DriftIndy Series event in 2018. The next event will be Sept. 8 when the series heads to Grissom Air Force Base in Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com/ for more details.

Drag racing reunion Aug. 18th

XENIA — The 10th annual Gathering of the Geezers old-time drag racing event will take place Saturday, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway, located at 1166 Xenia-Dayton Road. Cars dated from 1987 or older will compete, and a car show for machines of any year will also take place. Swap meets, burnout contests, Nostalgia modified, street and street rod categories will race. Timed runs start at 10 a.m., racing begins at 2:30 p.m. Adult spectator admission is $15, kids 12 & under get in free with a paid adult. Contact Ed Crowder at 937-409-3087 for more information.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch this Fall

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at the Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased online at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to October 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, Football (Class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, Basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, Football; Larry Kelly, Football (1983); Marvin Pope, Football; Charles Walker, Football (1961); and the 1983 CSU Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Rams Fall registrations ongoing

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School athletes and parents are now able to register for fall sports. Go to the school website (http://oh.8to18.com/Greeneview), click on Athletics in the top left corner, click on Registration and follow the steps listed. You should receive an email confirmation after registration. If you do not receive the email confirmation then you are not registered.

OHSAA rules require parents to watch two videos and review several documents in order to complete this registration. Please allow time to complete these components. Athletes must be registered before they can start official practices.

Trailblazer scavenger hunt in September

BELLBROOK — The Little Miami River Trailblazer Adventure will take place Sunday, Sept. 23 at Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District Headquarters, 2751 Washington Mill Road. This is a fundraiser event where teams search for checkpoints along the Little Miami River. Each checkpoint will have fun information about the Little Miami River and its watershed.

Teams 2-6 or 2-4 person. Check in is from 11 a.m. to noon. Event starts at 1 p.m. To learn more about LMWN, the event and registration, or how to donate, visit www.lmriverkleeners.org.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

