5 Scouts named to GLSCL all star team

XENIA — Five members of the 2018 Xenia Scouts baseball team have been selected to the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League’s All Star Game as members of the South team.

Two of the Scouts players have been selected to start in Tuesday’s July 17 contest in Mason.

Baylor University sophomore Ryan Bertelsman, a regular outfielder for Xenia, is scheduled to start in the All Star Game as the team’s designated hitter. Bertelsman leads the Scouts with 19 runs scored and 18 stolen bases. He’s currently third on the team in batting average with a .329 mark through 24 games and 82 plate appearances.

Fellow Scouts outfielder Nick Tuttle will start at second base for the South. Tuttle, a freshman from The Masters University in Santa Clarita, Calif., leads Xenia at the break in batting average with a .359 mark. He’s Xenia’s hits leader with 28, and is tops in runs batted in with 16.

Do-everything infielder/pitcher Caleb Eder earned a spot among the South pitching staff. A senior-to-be at Indiana Wesleyan University, Eder is tied for the team lead (with Cameron Murray) in doubles with five, and he’s drawn a team-best 19 walks thus far. On the mound, Eder leads the team in innings pitched (39), is third in strikeouts (21) and has the team’s second best earned-run average, a 3.46.

Youngstown State junior Cameron Murray is the third Scouts outfielder to make the GLSCL South All Star squad. He’s currently tied for second in hits (27, with Bertelsman) and is second in batting average at .351 through 20 games and 77 at-bats.

Point Loma (Calif.) Nazarene sophomore catcher Jarret Lindsay of the Scouts was selected as an Alternate.

The 2018 Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League All Star Game will take place at 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, July 17 at Prasco Park, 6125 Commerce Court, in Mason. Admission is free. A concession stand and food truck rally will also take place at the ball park.

Xenia (9-23) will have 10 games left on its schedule when the GLSCL returns to regular season play on Thursday, July 19. The Scouts will host the Saginaw (Mich.) Sugar Beets for a pair of 7:05 p.m. games on July 19 and 20 at Grady’s Field, on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex grounds in Xenia.

The 2018 GLSCL All Star Game will take place at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 17 at Prasco Park in Mason. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_AllStarLogo_PS.jpg The 2018 GLSCL All Star Game will take place at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 17 at Prasco Park in Mason.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. To learn more about the Xenia Scouts baseball program, please visit xeniascouts.com .

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. To learn more about the Xenia Scouts baseball program, please visit xeniascouts.com .