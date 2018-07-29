‘Creek announces 2018 hall of fame class

BEAVERCREEK — A two-time state champion wrestling coach, a state championship soccer coach, and a state champion baseball player are among the newest inductees of the Beavercreek High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

The six-member class was recently announced and includes Dan Bogard, Eric Gartz, John Guiliano, Daniel Lee McClure, Steve Popp and Gary Wise.

Bogard played baseball, football and basketball and ran track. He was a member of the 1952 state champion baseball team as a senior and earned 11 varsity letters.

Gartz enters the hall as a contributor and is recognized as the father of the Beavercreek boys hockey program.

Guiliano has amassed a 413-106-85 record in 29-plus years as boys soccer coach and led his team to the state title in 2017. Beavercreek is considered one of the top Division-I programs in Ohio.

McCLure, a 2008 graduate, earned three varsity letters in hockey and is the program’s career scoring leader.

Popp earned four varsity letters in boys soccer, was the league MVP and state tournament MVP at Carroll. He has led the ‘Creek girls to a 269-62-41 record as coach.

Wise, ‘Creek’s wrestling coach since 1990, has had two state champions and more than 65 state qualifiers. Wise was inducted into the Ohio Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2017.

The ceremony is Friday, Aug. 31. The formal ceremony begins 6 p.m. in the auditorium. Inductees will be introduced at halftime of the football game against Carroll.

Nominations for the class of 2019 are being accepted. Player nominees must be a graduate of BHS prior to 2009. For more information, email BHSAthleticHoF@gmail.com.