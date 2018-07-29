CU track and field teams honored

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University women’s track and field team had the No. 1 GPA in the country as a USTFCCCA Division II All-Academic Team for the 2018 season.

The Lady Jackets, under Coach Jeff Bolender, posted a team cumulative grade point average of 3.61, which topped all NCAA DII track and field teams.

The CU men, also coached by Bolender, earned the honor with a 3.18 GPA. Pole vaulter Tommy Ansiel earned All-Academic recognition for his performance in the classroom as well as the field of competition.

Ansiel was the G-MAC outdoor pole vault champion with a meet record vault of 16-9.50. He tied for 11th place at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championship.

To qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic honors, student-athletes must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have reached a provisional or automatic qualifying standard for the NCAA Championships in either the indoor or outdoor seasons.

A total of 216 track and field teams — 132 women’s and 84 men’s — were honored by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as All-Academic teams.