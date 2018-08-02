Sports Digest

Bucs Friday Night Lights tonight

XENIA — Xenia High School, Middle School and Wee Bucs football fans will have their first opportunity to see the 2018 football teams on Friday, Aug. 3 at Doug Adams Stadium. The Wee Bucs programs will be presented first, with the Bantam program taking the field from 7-7:30 p.m., Wee Bucs Third Grade program playing from 7:30-8 p.m., Fourth Grade from 8-8:30 p.m., Fifth Grade from 8:30-9 p.m., and Sixth Grade from 9-9:30 p.m.

The Warner Middle School team will take the field from 9:30-10 p.m. with the Xenia High School football program wrapping up the fun with a presentation that begins at 10:15 p.m. and is scheduled to go until 1:15 a.m.

DriftIndy sold out at Kil-Kare

XENIA — There may be some places left in the DriftIndy Drift Clinic, Friday Aug. 3 at Kil-Kare Raceway, but Saturday’s Aug. 4 drifting session is now sold out. the DriftIndy series will be at Kil-Kare on Aug. 3 and 4. The clinic on Aug. 3 is $125. The Kil-Kare event is the fourth DriftIndy Series event in 2018. The next event will be Sept. 8 when the series heads to Grissom Air Force Base in Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com/ for more details.

Shady Bowl honoring Ed Tapp

DEGRAFF — Shady Bowl Speedway, located at 9892 Flowing Well Road, will play tribute to car owner Ed Tapp of Bellefontaine for Saturday’s Aug. 4 night of stock car racing. Tapp has built winning modifieds for years out of his garage. His current driver, Logan McPherson, is on a hot streak and is leading the point standings. The race will be a 50-lap affair paying $1,500 to win. Sam Herron, Brad Yelton and Bob Jacks are just a few of the midwest’s top drivers to wheel his cars.

The Street Stocks, Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks and spectator drags will also be on the program. Racing begins at 7 p.m. Call the speedway at 937-585-9456 or go to their shadybowlspeedway.rocks website for more information.

Beaver_Vu hosting Bowl for GOAL

BEAVERCREEK — The Richardson Foundation will host Bowl for Give Our Athletes a Legacy (GOAL), 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4, at Beaver-Vu Bowling Alley. To participate in Bowl for the GOAL teams up to six members may register for $120 or individuals may register for $20 per person and allow the foundation to assign a team.

The price includes two and a half hours of family fun bowling with lights and music, shoe rental, and snacks. Doors open 6:30 p.m. for check in, lane assignments, shoes and to peruse the great silent auction items and vendors. Bowling will start 7 p.m. To register electronically visit www.helpushelpmany.org/goal-registration.html or pick-up a registration form at Beaver-Vu Bowling Alley and mail it to P.O. Box 341592, Dayton before July 31.

Drag racing reunion Aug. 18

XENIA — The 10th annual Gathering of the Geezers old-time drag racing event will take place Saturday, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway, 1166 Xenia-Dayton Road. Cars dated from 1987 or older will compete, and a car show for machines of any year will also take place. Swap meets, burnout contests, Nostalgia modified, street and street rod categories will race. Timed runs start 10 a.m., racing begins 2:30 p.m. Adult spectator admission is $15, kids 12 & under get in free with a paid adult. For more information, call Ed Crowder at 937-409-3087.

Wilberforce golf tourney Sept. 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Basketball league signups in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. For more information, email aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch Oct. 12

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Fall Sports registrations continue

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview athletes and parents are now able to register for fall sports. Visit http://oh.8to18.com/Greeneview, click on athletics in the top left corner, click on registration and follow the steps listed. You should receive an email confirmation after registration. If you do not receive the email confirmation you are not registered.

OHSAA rules require parents to watch two videos and review several documents in order to complete this registration. Allow time to complete these components. Athletes must be registered before they can start official practices.

Trailblazer scavenger hunt in September

BELLBROOK — The Little Miami River Trailblazer Adventure will take place Sunday, Sept. 23 at Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District Headquarters, 2751 Washington Mill Road. This is a fundraiser event where teams search for checkpoints along the Little Miami River. Each checkpoint will have fun information about the Little Miami River and its watershed.

Teams are 2-6 or 2-4 person. Check in is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event starts 1 p.m. To learn more about LMWN, the event and registration, or how to donate, visit www.lmriverkleeners.org.

GCSN announces H.S. football schedule

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

