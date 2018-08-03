Club X awards soccer scholarships

XENIA — Club X Soccer, located on Old Springfield Pike in Xenia, presented its 2018 Scholarship winners and coaching awards recently.

Youth athletes awarded scholarships were: Sam Spirk; Amara Shepherd; Nate Higgins; and Abby Knaub. The four started their soccer careers at Club X at age 8 and never left the club.

They all played at Club X until U19, and each received a $1,000 scholarship.

“Not many can say that they stayed at one club that long,” said Coach Pat Higgins the Inferno Boys coach.

Coach Scott Shepherd coaches the Blazers Girls team. The two coaches have coached the scholarship recipients from U8 to U19.

Fall registration for the Club X Academy (for boys and girls U4 to U9) is currently underway. For information about all of the Club X soccer programs, please visit the organization’s website at clubxsoccer.com, call 937-241-8075 or visit their Facebook page.