Red Rider tops loaded tractor pull field

XENIA — Larry Sheets Jr., probably won’t factor into the final standings of the Columbus Diesel Light-Limited Pro Stock Tractors division of tractor pulling.

But he put on quite a show at the Greene County Fair Aug. 3. Making the second-to-last run of the LLPS class, he and his tractor, Red Rider, turned in a hefty pull of 337.815 first-place feet, inducing a deafening roar from the grandstand crowd and causing the announcer to declare “Larry Sheets Jr., is steppin’ up big.”

His pull edged points leader Joshua Lee and Moolah Taker, who turned in a solid pull of 336.525 feet. Aaron Westhoefer and Disposable Income were third with a pull of 327.855, followed by Dan Gibbs and Rebel Outlaw (321.990), and Jerry Martin and his unnamed tractor (319.240).

Sheets Jr., who won his second straight event, is currently a distant 10th in the overall standings with 183 points as drivers head to the Medina County Fair Aug. 4. Lee is first with 340 points, followed by Westhoefer (332), and Greg Kenreigh and Bad Company (330). Kenreigh was seventh in Xenia (318.875) but didn’t lose much ground in the standings.

The track had to be scraped, turned, and re-flattened due to a short but significant rain storm, causing a delay of more than 30 minutes.

When the black-smoke action resumed, Jeremy Smith and Hystrung won the Riverside Engine Pro Stock Tractors event with a pull of 300.300 feet. Monte McCoy and Dusk till Dawn were second with a pull of 292.135, while John Cespedes and Fools Gold were third (282.420).

They were the only three entered.

Cespedes remains first in the standings with 278 points. Smith is second with 242 points, while McCoy is a distant eighth with 65 points.

The rest of the action did not finish prior to deadline. Results can be found at https://www.ostpa.com/apps/blog/.

Jerry Martin pulls his unnamed tractor 319.2 feet. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_DSC_6387_ne20188321482656.jpg Jerry Martin pulls his unnamed tractor 319.2 feet. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Greg Kenreigh and his light limited pro stock Bad Company rumble down the clay during the Ohio State Tractor Pullers Association event at the Greene County Fair Aug. 3. Kenreigh recorded a pull of 318.875 feet. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_DSC_6376_ne201883214831283.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Greg Kenreigh and his light limited pro stock Bad Company rumble down the clay during the Ohio State Tractor Pullers Association event at the Greene County Fair Aug. 3. Kenreigh recorded a pull of 318.875 feet. Josh Lee calls his tractor Moolah Taker. He almost took the “moolah” as he pulled 336.525 feet. But he was 1.3 feet short of first place. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_DSC_6379_ne201883214834355.jpg Josh Lee calls his tractor Moolah Taker. He almost took the “moolah” as he pulled 336.525 feet. But he was 1.3 feet short of first place.

By Scott Halasz

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

