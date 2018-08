Sports Digest

Lewis wins again

DEGRAFF — Jim Lewis Jr. of Fairborn won the 25-lap Street Stock feature Aug. 4 at Shady Bowl Speedway. Lewis took the lead on lap four, then held off the late-race charges from fast qualifier and heat winner Josh Sage, and another challenge by Rodney Roush, to earn the win. Nate Purtee was fourth and Chad Small II finished fifth.

In the night’s 50-lap Ed Tapp Classic modified feature, veteran and the night’s fastest qualifier Greg Stapleton held off Cedarville resident Mike Carroll for the win.

Ethan Pope won the 25-lap Mini Stock race, and earned a $100 bonus for completing the night’s trifecta of turning in the fastest qualifying run, winning a heat race and winning the feature event on the same night.

The Saturday Aug. 11 event is Kids Night, with Big Wheel races, a penny scramble and free school backpacks handed out while they last. A full schedule of late model, modified, street stock, hobby stock, and Buckeye FWD is on the schedule. Racing begins at 7 p.m.

Gathering of the Geezers set for Aug. 18

XENIA — The 10th annual Gathering of the Geezers old-time drag racing event will take place Saturday, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway, 1166 Xenia-Dayton Road. Cars dated from 1987 or older will compete, and a car show for machines of any year will also take place. Swap meets, burnout contests, Nostalgia modified, street and street rod categories will race. Timed runs start 10 a.m., racing begins 2:30 p.m. Adult spectator admission is $15, kids age 12 and under get in free with a paid adult. For more information call Ed Crowder at 937-409-3087.

Wilberforce golf tourney in September

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Basketball league signups continue

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. For more information, email aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch in October

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Greeneview Fall Sports signups ongoing

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview athletes and parents are now able to register for fall sports. Visit http://oh.8to18.com/Greeneview, click on athletics in the top left corner, click on registration and follow the steps listed. You should receive an email confirmation after registration. If you do not receive the email confirmation you are not registered.

OHSAA rules require parents to watch two videos and review several documents in order to complete this registration. Allow time to complete these components. Athletes must be registered before they can start official practices.

Trailblazer scavenger hunt in September

BELLBROOK — The Little Miami River Trailblazer Adventure will take place Sunday, Sept. 23 at Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District Headquarters, 2751 Washington Mill Road. This is a fundraiser event where teams search for checkpoints along the Little Miami River. Each checkpoint will have fun information about the Little Miami River and its watershed.

Teams are 2-6 or 2-4 person. Check in is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event starts 1 p.m. To learn more about LMWN, the event and registration, or how to donate, visit www.lmriverkleeners.org.

Gem City Football schedule announced

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

