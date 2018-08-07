A Fairborn quarterback looks for an open receiver downfield as a wave of Alter Knights follow in pursuit, Aug. 7 in Kettering. Fairborn was involved in a tri-scrimmage with 2017 playoff teams Cincinnati Taft and host Kettering Alter.

The Skyhawks defense puts pressure on the Alter Knights quarterback, during Tuesday’s Aug. 7 tri-scrimmage in Kettering.

A Fairborn tackler loses his helmet after trying to bring down a Taft Senators ball carrier, Aug. 7 during a multiple series of 20-play scrimmage games at Kettering Alter High School.

This Fairborn running back found a hole in the Taft defense for a short gain, Aug. 7 at Alter High School in Kettering.

Fairborn players stretch and loosen up prior to a series of scrimmage contests with Cincinnati Taft and Kettering Alter High Schools. Both Taft and Alter were in the OHSAA football playoffs last season. Fairborn is an up-and-coming program. They were 4-6 a year ago.