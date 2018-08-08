FAIRBORN — Bill Wampler, a junior for the Wright State University men’s basketball team, helped lead the USA Athletes In Action team to the Gold Medal in the FISU America Games July6 28 in São Paulo, Brazil with a 78-69 win over Argentina.

Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU) is the governing body that supports the America Games, which is a 13-sport, collegiate-level tournament featuring 20-25 nations from North and South America. The event is similar to the Pan-American Games. The US-IUSF, which is the official governing body for the United States in all FISU events, fields teams in 10 able-bodied sports and three Paralympic sports.

Athletes in Action, a Christian-based organization that emphasizes the intersection of sports and the Bible, was delegated by US-IUSF to select the squad to represent the United States. AIA recently sent a team of college football players to compete in the 2018 FISU World Championships of American Football in Harbin District, China.

Game stats were not available from the tournament. Wampler, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Drake, sat out last season after averaging 9.6 points and 2.5 rebounds as a sophomore for the Bulldogs. He averaged 22.2 minutes with three games of 20 points or better.

Besides the Eau Claire, Wis. native on Team USA is Shannon Bogues (Stephen F. Austin), Eli Cain (DePaul), Plandrous Fleming (Charleston Southern), Markus Golder (Valparaiso), TJ Holyfield (Stephen F. Austin), Joshua Nebo (Texas A&M), Tayler Persons (Ball State), Frederick Scott (Rider) and Drew McDonald (Northern Kentucky).

The Raiders finished last season with 25 wins and the 2018 Horizon League Tournament title to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007.

Game Scores July 25 — USA AIA 98, Mexico 78 July 26 — USA AIA 92, Chile 79 July 27 — USA AIA 79, Brazil 65 July 28 — USA AIA 78, Argentina 69

Story provided by Wright State University Athletics, wsuraiders.com .

