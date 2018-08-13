Sports Digest

Kil-Kare Drag Racing results

XENIA — Results from Saturday’s Aug. 11 bracket drag racing at Kil-Kare Dragway with class, drivers’ name, hometown, dial-in number, reaction time, elapsed time and miles per hour.

PRO

John Masdea, Columbus, 6.05 dial, 0.0285 reaction, 6.0595 ET, 111.72 mph def. Doug Caplinger, Xenia, 6.88 dial, 0.0176 reaction, 6.8724 seconds, 97.89 mph

SUPER PRO

(no name available) 7.36 dial, 0.2842 reaction, .000 ET, 00 mph def. Phil Paolini, Ashville, 6.47 dial, -0.500 reaction (red), .000 ET, 00 mph

PRO MOTORCYCLE

Austin Stidham, Urbana, 8.85 dial, 0.0433 reaction, 8.8410 ET, 145.96 mph def. Homer England, West Chester, 10.06 dial, -0.0149 reaction (red), 10.0936 ET, 126.83 mph

SPORTSMAN

Doug Thompson, Columbus, 12.40 dial, 0.0035 reaction, 12.4916 ET, 104.19 mph def. Ryan Tyree, Trenton, 12.43 dial, 0.1072 reaction, 12.4444 ET, 106.08 mph

HIGH SCHOOL

Brandon Knight, Xenia, 13.56 dial, 0.1655 reaction, 13.5710 ET, 98.23 mph def. Jacob Oiler, Plain City, 13.84 dial, 0.1908 reaction, 13.7861 ET, 105.12 mph

4.50 INDEX

Brian Hurst, Fairborn, 4.50 dial, 0.0065 reaction, 4.4964 ET, 153.85 mph def. Logan Back, New Carlisle, 4.5o dial, -0.1711 reaction (red), 4.5042 ET, 154.48 mph

5.50 INDEX

Winner: Rick Wilkin, Lynchburg (only entry)

6.50 INDEX

Ronnie King, Urbana, 6.50 dial, 0.0525 reaction, 6.5269 ET, 99.27 mph def. Norman Crane, Moore Hill, Ind., 6.50 dial, 0.0515 reaction, 6.5928 ET, 105.29 mph.

JUNIOR DRAGSTER

8-9 year olds

Luke Mathews, Morrow 11.98 dial, 0.260-second reaction, 12.0407 ET, 53.91 mph def. Kyndal Wolfe, Lancaster, 11.97, 0.1939, 12.1441 seconds, 53.55 mph

10-12 year olds

Jacob Leigh, Hamilton, 8.94 dial, 0.0166 reaction, 9.0321 ET, 70.03 mph def. James Fugate III, Brookville, 9.05, 0.1618, 9.0694 seconds, 73.47 mph

13-17 year olds

Vinnie Furry, Beavercreek, 7.96 dial, 0.0448 reaction, 7.9001 ET, 80.82 mph def. Tyler Munoz, Fairborn, 7.90, -0.0443 (red), 7.8849 seconds, 82.34 mph

XOS Outlaw 330 Juniors

Hunter Wolfe def. Serena Campbell (no other details available)

Drag racing reunion Aug. 18

XENIA — The 10th annual Gathering of the Geezers old-time drag racing event will take place Saturday, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway, 1166 Xenia-Dayton Road. Cars dated from 1987 or older will compete, and a car show for machines of any year will also take place. Swap meets, burnout contests, Nostalgia modified, street and street rod categories will race. Timed runs start 10 a.m., racing begins 2:30 p.m. Adult spectator admission is $15, kids age 12 and under get in free with a paid adult. For more information call Ed Crowder at 937-409-3087.

Wilberforce golf tourney in September

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Basketball league signups under way

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. For more information, email aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org.

Trailblazer scavenger hunt Sept. 23

BELLBROOK — The Little Miami River Trailblazer Adventure will take place Sunday, Sept. 23 at Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District Headquarters, 2751 Washington Mill Road. This is a fundraiser event where teams search for checkpoints along the Little Miami River. Each checkpoint will have fun information about the Little Miami River and its watershed.

Teams are 2-6 or 2-4 person. Check in is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event starts 1 p.m. To learn more about LMWN, the event and registration, or how to donate, visit www.lmriverkleeners.org.

GCSN announces broadcast schedule

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame luncheon Oct. 12

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

