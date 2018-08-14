Fairborn Athletic Hall class announced

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School and the Fairborn Athletic Department are proud to announce the formation of the Fairborn High School Hall of Fame. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize and honor individuals who have made significant athletic contributions to Fairborn City Schools. The Fairborn Athletic Hall of Fame will also serve to heighten school pride and reinforce what it means to be a Fairborn Skyhawk.

The members of the fifth inductee class are:

THOMAS CONNER

Class of 1957: Varsity Track, Varsity Basketball

Conner played center on the varsity basketball team and ran the mile run and 880-yard run on the track team. During his senior track season, he was the 1957 state champion in the mile and also competed in the state meet 880-yard run. He also won the mile at the Troy Relays. He set a school-record time of 4:31.5 in his state mile performance. He along with fellow teammate, 1957 state champion pole vaulter Ray Hansford, enabled Fairborn to place fifth in the state meet. The two also helped FHS win the 1957 Miami Valley League Track Championship. Mr. Conner is deceased.

RAY HANSFORD

Class of 1957: Varsity Track

Hansford was the 1957 state champion in the pole vault, and the Miami Valley League pole vault champion. He set a new school pole vault record of 12 feet, 9 ¼ inches to help FHS win the 1957 Miami Valley Track Championship. The vault also broke a 22-year-old MVL record. He along with Thomas Connor were Fairborn’s first two state champions on the Class AA level. Mr. Hansford resides in Tucson, Ariz.

MIKE YEARY

Class of 1969: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Track

Yeary was one of the outstanding basketball players in FHS history. He was an All-Western Ohio League first team and All-Greater Dayton area second team selection. Coach and Scholastic Magazine included him as an All-American Honorable Mention. Mike was team MVP and won the Offensive Award for shooting percentage. He also set four basketball records and helped lead the team to 14 victories his senior year. Yeary went on to play two years of Division I basketball of Austin Peay University. In HS track, the two-mile relay team of which he was a member had the best time in the state that year. Yeary has been one of the biggest supporters of FHS basketball by giving financial contributions to help the program, starting and coaching a youth basketball program for 4th – 6th graders to help develop future HS players, and volunteering time to teach skills to junior high teams. He can still be found most Friday nights supporting the FHS football and basketball teams. Mike is retired from a successful business career and still resides in Fairborn.

JACK GREGORY

Bowling Coach: Boys’ and Girls’ Teams 2002-2016

Gregory was an accomplished and dedicated coach that always worked to help his players improve their games. He was voted six times one of the top 100 coaches in America, by Bowlers Journal. He started the FHS bowling teams for both boys and girls and coached them for 15 years. His boys teams won seven GWOC South titles and girls teams won eight GWOC South titles. He also won four Mid-Miami League titles. Gregory was named GWOC South Coach of the Year four times. The highlight of his coaching career was when his girls team was state runner-up, and then in 2006 his girls won the state championship. Jack passed away in 2016.

1988 State Champion Boys Golf team

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the 1988 boys golf team winning the state championship. The team went 19-2 in dual meets that season and finished in second place in the Western Ohio League. They finished as district champions, regional champions, and beat state runner-up Upper Arlington, by 10 strokes. Two members made first team All-State — Andy Shade and Ryan Reichley — and Steve Fulton made second team All-State. The team was coached by Ed Swope who still resides in Fairborn. Team members included: Brad Dunaway, Rodney Dunaway, Steve Fulton, Matt Krause, Ryan Reichley, Andy Shade and Zach Slayton.

Fairborn High School is proud to recognize the achievements of these great individuals. The celebration will be on Friday, Sept. 7. There will be a reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Baker Fieldhouse gym. The HOF 2018-‘19 inductees will be recognized during halftime of the varsity football game versus Beavercreek on Friday, Sept. 7 at Fairborn Memorial Stadium Bushemeyer Field . Game time is 7 p.m.