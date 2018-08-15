WSU women picked third

FAIRBORN — The Horizon League women’s soccer preseason poll was released Aug. 14, and the Wright State University Raiders find themselves picked to finish third for the 2018 campaign.

This ranking comes after Wright State made it all the way to the Horizon League Championship semifinal match last season before falling in double overtime to the preseason favorite Milwaukee. The Raiders return a roster heavy with upperclassmen and returning players, along with 11 freshmen looking to make an impact this season.

“We certainly appreciate the respect conference coaches have afforded our program by our placement in the preseason poll,” said head coach Patrick Ferguson. “Ultimately we need to take care of business on the field. That is what is most important to me.”

Milwaukee was the preseason favorite in this season’s poll, tallying a total of five first-place nods. Directly above Wright State in second is Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), who garnered three first-place votes after winning the Horizon League tournament last season.

The Raiders will kick off the 2018 regular season on Thursday Aug. 16 when they visit the Louisville Cardinals. Kick-off from Lynn Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m.

For more about the Wright State Raiders visit www.wsuraiders.com.

Full rankings

Place, Team – Points (first-place votes)

1. Milwaukee – 87 (5)

2. IUPUI – 80 (3)

3. Wright State – 72 (1)

4. Northern Kentucky – 69 (1)

5. Cleveland State – 66

6. Illinois Chicago – 57

7. Oakland – 40

8. Detroit Mercy – 37

9. Youngstown State – 24

10. Green Bay – 18