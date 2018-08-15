Haynes named assistant softball coach

FAIRBORN — Kennedy Haynes, who led the Wittenberg University softball program to an North Coast Athletic Conference regular-season title this past spring as the interim head coach, will be reunited with Wright State University Head Coach Laura Matthews as an assistant coach at Wright State.

The Tigers went 24-17 and 15-1 in league play in 2018 as four Wittenberg players were named to the NCAC First Team, two to the Second Team as well as the Pitcher of the Year. Haynes also spent one season as an assistant coach for the Tigers under Matthews, going 29-7, 15-1 in 2017.

“I’m incredibly excited to have Kennedy join our staff,” Matthews said. “She has accomplished so much already in her young coaching career, and I know she is going to help take our team, particularly our offense, to the next level.”

Haynes came to Wittenberg after a standout softball career at the University of Dayton on the diamond and in the classroom. The Indianapolis native majored in Psychology while starting in 163 games and playing in 190 over four seasons for the Flyers.

Matthews recently finished her first season at the helm of the Raiders program after winning 128 games over five years at Wittenberg. Winning 21 games this past spring, senior Ashley Sharp was named the Horizon League Pitcher of the Year and to the First Team as fellow senior Honnah Susor was also selected to the First Team.