Jackets picked sixth in men’s soccer

CEDARVILLE — The Yellow Jackets are selected to finish sixth in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) men’s soccer preseason coaches poll, presented by Under Armour.

Defending champion and United Soccer Coaches preseason No. 7 Ohio Valley (W.Va.) earned 10 first-place votes and is the choice to finish atop the 12-team standings.

Davis & Elkins (W.Va.) is next followed by G-MAC newcomer Tiffin, who grabbed the remaining two top votes.

Rounding out the top five are Alderson Broaddus (W.Va.) and Findlay, respectively.

Cedarville battled through an injury-plagued 2017 campaign with a 9-9-1 overall record and a 7-6-1 mark in the G-MAC.

The Jackets went on the road to stun Alderson Broaddus, 1-0, in the conference tournament opener prior to being eliminated in the semifinals by OVU.

Head Coach Brett Faro begins his sixth season at the helm when CU hosts Bellarmine (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30.

After Ohio Christian visits on Saturday, Sept. 1, Tiffin comes to town on Tuesday, Sept. 4 to start the G-MAC schedule.

For more on the CU Yellow Jackets got to www.yellowjackets.cedarville.edu/.