Sports Digest

Golden Eagles blank Northmont

BELLBROOK — Bailey Sedlak had a goal, and assisted on Sydney Hollingsworth’s score, to lead the Bellbrook High School girls soccer team to a 2-0 win Aug. 17 over Northmont. The Thunderbolt JVs defeated Bellbrook, however, 3-1.

Bellbrook’s varsity (1-0) will host Franklin for its next match, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23.

Greeneview tops Greenon

JAMESTOWN — Mason Witt shot a 3-under par 33 and everyone else broke 50 as Greeneview beat Greenon, 167-215, in boys high school golf, Aug. 16. Matt Hovan added a 43, Levi Bradds shot 45, Eli Beekman 46, Detric Hovan 47 and Wade Wilson 48.

Greeneview girls lose match

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview won a singles and doubles match in a 3-2 loss to Urbana Aug. 16 in girls high school tennis. Freshman Zoe Sears won, 6-2, 6-2, at first singles, and the team of junior Kayle Gallion and sophomore Adrian Gregory won, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8 super tiebreaker at second doubles. Junior Tory Chaney lost, 4-6, 1-6, at second singles, senior Grace Lucas lost, 4-6, 2-6, at third singles, and the team of senior Brooklyn Biggs and junior Marinda Shoemaker lost, 4-6, 4-6, at first doubles. Sophomores Karli Vipperman and Destiny Laymon won an 8-0 proset in a reserve match.

Basketball fall league signups underway

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. For more information, email aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org.

Wilberforce golf tourney Sept. 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Trailblazer scavenger hunt Sept. 23

BELLBROOK — The Little Miami River Trailblazer Adventure will take place Sunday, Sept. 23 at Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District Headquarters, 2751 Washington Mill Road. This is a fundraiser event where teams search for checkpoints along the Little Miami River. Each checkpoint will have fun information about the Little Miami River and its watershed.

Teams are 2-6 or 2-4 person. Check in is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event starts 1 p.m. To learn more about LMWN, the event and registration, or how to donate, visit www.lmriverkleeners.org.

Bellbrook, Carroll on GCSN

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame luncheon at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

