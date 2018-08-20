ESPN’s Adams to speak at Tip-Off Premiere

FAIRBORN — ESPN college basketball analyst Mark Adams will be the featured speaker at the Fourth Annual Wright State University Raider Tip-Off Premiere Friday, Oct. 19, on the main arena floor of the Nutter Center.

The Tip-Off Premiere acts as the launch to the 2018-19 basketball season and will include a VIP reception, silent auction, dinner, and introductions of the women’s and men’s college basketball teams. The Premiere benefits the Raider Athletic Fund, which helps provide Wright State’s 250 student-athletes the support needed to succeed in the classroom and on the field of play.

A nationally respected college basketball commentator, Adams is in his 20th season broadcasting college basketball games on national platforms. Considered by many to be the “Voice of the Mid-Majors,” Adams appears regularly on ESPN on nationally-televised college basketball games. Prior to his broadcasting career he was a college coach for 17 years, including a five-year stint as the head coach at Central Connecticut State. Adams is also a frequent guest speaker for many organizations and businesses, as well as a consultant with many schools and conferences.

Men’s coach Scott Nagy’s team is coming off a historic season that saw them win a school record 25 regular season games and qualify for the Raiders’ first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2007. Nagy, named the Horizon League Coach of the Year in March, enters his 24th season as a head coach with a career record of 455-262 (.635), 45-22 (.672) at Wright State.

The women’s team continued its run of unparalleled success this past year, qualifying for its fifth straight post-season appearance (one NCAA, four WNITs). Katrina Merriweather, entering her third year as a head coach, has a record of 48-20 (.706). Both coaches will preview the coming season and provide insight into their teams.

Doors to the main floor of the arena will open at 6 p.m. with dinner and the evening program beginning at 7 p.m. Discounted, early-registration pricing is offered through Sept. 7. Individual VIP tickets are $100 and general admission tickets $60. Tickets can be purchased by calling the WSU Athletics Department at 937-775-3511.

For more information about Wright State University athletics, please visit their webpage wsuraiders.com .