Like they used to do in the early days of drag racing, Gathering of the Geezers organizer Ed Crowder prepares to raise the flag to signal the start of a Grandpa Eliminator class race, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway. Brookville’s Rick Lawson (shown, far lane) was a runner up in the class.

A Ford Anglia gets some air as it launches off the starting line, Aug. 18 during the annual Gathering of the Geezers drag racing event at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia.

It’s likely that a 1957 Chevy won this race, Aug. 18, during the annual Gathering of the Geezers nostalgia drag racing event at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia.

Not every old dragster happened to have doors during Saturday’s 10th annual Gathering of the Geezers event. There were about a dozen front-engined dragsters on hand as well, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway.

Howard Harrison’s “Old Yeller” machine ran well on Saturday. Harrison, of Croton, won the Nostalgia Eliminator class and finished as runner up in the Top Eliminator division, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway.

The cars were in pristine condition inside and out for the annual Gathering of the Geezers car show, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway.

The owner won’t let you, but you could’ve probably eaten off the top of this 1953 Chevrolet pick-up truck engine. This was just one of more than 70 entries in the Gathering of the Geezers car show, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway.

A Studebaker sits ready to run, during the Gathering of the Geezers car show, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway.

The nostalgia drag racing cars at Saturday’s Gathering of the Geezers event at Kil-Kare Dragway looked fast even when they were sitting still, Aug. 18 in Xenia.