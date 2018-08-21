Sports Digest

Brookville tops Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Brenton Miller fired a 40 and Mayne Lemon 41 for Bellbrook in a 159-172 loss in boys golf Aug. 20 at Sugar Valley Golf Club. Hunter Turner added a 45 and Zach Crampton shot a 46.

Greeneview girls edge Franklin

JAMESTOWN — Kalyn Biggs was the medalist for Greeneview with a 52 in a 230-235 girls golf win over Franklin. The Rams are 2-0.

Carroll football online Thursday

RIVERSIDE — Thursday’s Aug. 23 Ohio High School Athletic Association football opener between the visiting Carroll Patriots and the host Stebbins Indians will be broadcast live online on the Gem City Sports Network. The game is scheduled to kick off 7 p.m. Complete coverage of Thursday night’s game can be found on the GCSN website at radio1.gemcitysports.com.

Wounded Warrior Day at Milano’s

BEAVERCREEK — The Dayton Warrior Softball Fund, host Committee for the 2018 appearance in Dayton by the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST), working in conjunction with event sponsor, Milano’s, is hosting a fund raiser to help defray WWAST expenses.

All day on Wednesday, Sept. 5, all three Dayton-area Milano’s restaurants (Beavercreek at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, University of Dayton at 1834 Brown St., and Miami Township at 9572 Springboro Pike) will donate 20 percent of all proceeds of patrons who present a special certificate. This certificate can be obtained on Milano’s website (http://www.milanossubs.com/) and Facebook page or by request to: dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Basketball league signups continue

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. For more information, email aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org.

Wilberforce golf tourney Sept. 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

GCSN announces game schedule

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame luncheon Oct. 12

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

