CU runners Top 4 in G-MAC polls

CEDARVILLE — Both Cedarville University cross country teams are predicted to be in the mix for their respective Great Midwest Athletic Conference championships, based on the 2018 preseason coaches polls presented by Under Armour.

The men tied for third in their poll while the women are fourth in their division.

Defending men’s champion Walsh earned 11 first-place votes and 143 points to take the top spot. Malone picked up the remaining two first-place votes and totaled 133 points for second.

The Yellow Jackets and Hillsdale tied for third place with 117 points apiece. There are 13 men’s programs in all.

On the women’s side, defending champion Hillsdale scooped up 13 of the 14 first-place votes and amassed 169 points. Runner-up Walsh has the other top vote and 154 points.

Malone is third with 143 points and the Lady Jackets fourth at 138.

Both Yellow Jackets teams open the season Sept. 1 in the Queen City Invitational at Northern Kentucky University.

Cedarville hosts the 28th Annual Friendship Invitational on Sept. 15 in the only home meet of the campaign.

The All-Ohio Championships move to the University of Akron on Sept. 29. Walsh welcomes the G-MAC Championships on Nov. 3 with Hillsdale hosting the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional on Nov. 17.

