Jackets open volleyball season in Illinois

CEDARVILLE — New Head Coach Greg Smith and the 2018 edition of Cedarville University women’s volleyball gets the season under way Aug. 24-25 at the Illinois Springfield Classic.

The Yellow Jackets began with Missouri Western State on Aug. 24 prior to facing the host Prairie Stars. CU squares off with Northern Michigan at noon, Saturday, Aug. 25 followed by McKendree at 4:30 p.m.

Jacket fans can follow the action of all matches via live video and stats.

Smith returns to NCAA Division II for the first time since 1994 when he was an assistant at Indianapolis. He’s been at the Division I level ever since and most recently was the head coach at Toledo for the past nine years.

Cedarville has two seniors back from a squad that finished 17-16 overall and 12-5 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference last fall. Taylor Wilkerson is a 5-foot-11 outside hitter while 6-1 Faith Ferris also swings from the outside.

The first seven matches on the schedule will be on the road. Following a three-game trip to the Clarion Invitational, the Jackets host Walsh in the G-MAC and home opener on Sept. 5.

