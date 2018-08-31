KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Wright State women’s soccer team traveled to face the 10th ranked Tennessee Volunteers Thursday, but fell short in the match by a 2-0 final score.

The Raiders spent much of Thursday’s Aug. 30 match in their defensive side of the field, and relied heavily on junior goalkeeper Maddie Jewell to keep it close in the first half.

Tennessee controlled the majority of play, managing 15 shots in the first half. Jewell was able to keep the Volunteers off the scoreboard until the 33rd minute, when Paige Franks stepped into a curving shot from around 20 yards out and tucked it past Jewell. Jewell’s three first-half saves kept the score 1-0 headed into the locker room.

The Volunteers picked up exactly where they left off in the second half, applying relentless pressure on the Wright State net. The Raiders were unable to manage any offensive pressure, but defended well as a unit, keeping the Volunteers away from the scoring areas of the field.

Tennessee added one more goal in the 70th minute when Brice McInroy slotted a bending shot from the left side inside the 18-yard box. The final shot tally ended at 29-3 in favor of the Volunteers.

The Raiders will return home at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 to host Indiana State. They will play the Sycamores on Alumni Field.