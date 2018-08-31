Carroll rallies to one-point win

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek learned about the importance of having a kicking game and a ball-control offense during Friday’s Aug. 31 high school football game at Frank Zink Field.

Carroll had both.

On a night that saw seven of eight extra-point tries fail, that lone converted PAT proved to ultimately be the difference in Carroll’s come-from-behind 25-24 win over Beavercreek.

The Patriots scored their only touchdown of the first half with just over six minutes left to play in the first half. Quarterback Trent Fox ran the ball in from 12 yards out on a keeper, then off Will Severt’s hold placekicker Kade Greer booted the ball through the uprights to make the score 12-7 in favor of the host Beavers.

It would be the only extra point try that put any points on the board.

Beavercreek had four unsuccessful two-point running tries; while Carroll had a few two-point tries of its own fail. A combined seven bad tries in all.

When Beavercreek missed its fourth try to make the score 24-19 in their favor, late in the third quarter, Carroll had time to earn itself one last-gasp drive for the win.

After a Beavers drive stalled out on the Carroll 34-yard line, the Patriots went to work.

Mixing Fox passes to receivers Michael Cozart and Sam Severt, with solid runs by Frederick Butts and Mathew Eavers, combined with a drive-saving fumble recovery by Eli Haney, the Patriots went 65 yards on 14 plays for the go-ahead score. Butts chugged in from 4 yards out with 2:52 left on the game clock.

Again a two-point conversion failed.

Beavercreek had a chance for some late-game heroics, but a fumble at midfield was recovered by Carroll’s Jon Lajeunesse on the ‘Creek 25 with 2:22 left to play.

Carroll’s Butts and Eavers rumbled down to the ‘Creek 2-yard line before sportingly eating up the remainder of the clock by taking a knee.

With the win, Carroll is now 2-0 while Beavercreek falls to 0-2.

This Kade Greer field goal was the only one made in Friday’s Beavercreek-Carroll high school football game. Consequently, Carroll rallied to a one-point win, Aug. 31 on Frank Zink Field in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_kadeGreerWill.jpg This Kade Greer field goal was the only one made in Friday’s Beavercreek-Carroll high school football game. Consequently, Carroll rallied to a one-point win, Aug. 31 on Frank Zink Field in Beavercreek. Sabastian Rendon breaks free for a 90-yard touchdown run, for Beavercreek’s first score of Friday’s high school football game against visiting Carroll. The Patriots rallied for a 25-24 win, however. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_SabastianRendon90_PS.jpg Sabastian Rendon breaks free for a 90-yard touchdown run, for Beavercreek’s first score of Friday’s high school football game against visiting Carroll. The Patriots rallied for a 25-24 win, however. Carroll’s Jon Lajeunesse (3) signals the touchdown as Patriots quarterback Trent Fox scores the team’s first touchdown of the first half, in an eventual come-from-behind win over host Beavercreek, Aug. 31 at Frank Zink Field. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_143TD_PS.jpg Carroll’s Jon Lajeunesse (3) signals the touchdown as Patriots quarterback Trent Fox scores the team’s first touchdown of the first half, in an eventual come-from-behind win over host Beavercreek, Aug. 31 at Frank Zink Field.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

