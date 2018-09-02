Indians run over East Clinton

CEDARVILLE —The Cedarville Indians running back Kane Odon lowered his shoulder and plowed through two defenders on his way into the end zone to cap off an 85-yard drive. This physical play encapsulated the game for the Indians.

Cedarville defeated the East Clinton Astros by a score of 18-14 in the home opener on Aug 31. This victory pushed them to 1-1 on the season and they have already matched their win total from last year.

“Getting a win is big,” Cedarville coach Jason Christian said. “We were dominating them up front all game and the kids are excited.”

The Indians are an older football team than last year. The offensive and defensive lines both shoved their opponents back, causing problems for the visiting Astros.

“We have kids that should be playing varsity football this year,” coach Christian said. “They are bigger and stronger than last year.”

The Indians picked up nearly 400 yards on the ground.

Sophomore Odon led the way for the Indians putting up 155 yards and two rushing TDs on 15 carries.

Senior Brandon Pollock ran in the other Indians touchdown.

Lightning delayed the final six minutes of the game, but the team carried the physical intensity into the following day to finish the game off. The only area of weakness the team displayed was in pass defense.

Astros QB Gunnar Neanover threw for 170 yards and connected with Branson Smith for two touchdowns. However, the Indians defense adjusted and tightened up for the final two stops against the Astros.

Cedarville defenders Colby Cross and Hayden Lee picked off passes to end the final two Astro drives to secure the victory.

The Indians will look to carry this momentum into their next matchup at home against West Liberty-Salem at 7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 14.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/09/web1_CEDARVILLE-Indians-logo_PS.jpg

By Joshua Woolverton For Greene County News

Joshua Woolverton is an intern from Cedarvill University. If you are interested in covering sports for Greene County News and its affiliates, contact Sports Editor John Bombatch at jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com.

Joshua Woolverton is an intern from Cedarvill University. If you are interested in covering sports for Greene County News and its affiliates, contact Sports Editor John Bombatch at jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com.