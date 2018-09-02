Troy stops Xenia in lightning-delayed game

XENIA — Xenia had a late comeback attempt thwarted twice during week two of the high school football season.

The first time it was lightning, the second time it was the Troy defensive line as the visiting Trojans beat the Bucs, 21-14, in a game that began Aug. 31 and ended Sept. 1.

Xenia was down 21-7 late in the game as flashes of lightning could be seen miles away to the southwest. A long pass from Brett Russell — who took a pitch from QB Christian Severt — to Markus Allen set Xenia up at the Troy 33. Six plays later, running back Sincere Wells scored on an 18-yard run to make it a 21-14 game with 2:22 left.

Xenia recovered the expected onside kick around midfield and moved to the Troy 43, where it faced fourth and three with 1:27 left. That’s when the officials said they saw lightning and called for the mandatory 30-minute delay with each subsequent flash.

Around 10:30 p.m. officials decided to suspend the game and bring the players back the next day.

Xenia ran one play, Wells up the middle, and could not get the needed yardage. Troy ran out the clock to improve to 2-0 overall, while Xenia fell to 1-1.

Wells finished with 33 carries for 184 yards and the one TD. He is the top rusher in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with 423 yards.

Troy’s Jaydon Culp-Bishop had 20 carries for 90 yards and one score. His touchdown gave Troy a 21-7 lead nearly two minutes into the second half. From there the teams went back and forth with neither able to do much until Xenia’s late surge.

Troy took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when QB Brayden Siler hit a wide-open Tucker Raskay for a 36-yard touchdown pass. Xenia tied it with 6:52 left in the first half when defensive back Blayne Dudley corralled a tipped Siler pass and jetted 32 yards for a touchdown. The Trojans regained the lead with 1:28 left in the half after a four-yard run from Sam Jackson, who also figured in on Troy’s fourth-down defensive stand on Saturday.

Xenia hosts Franklin 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, while Troy hosts Turpin.

