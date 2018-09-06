Sports Digest

Free Will claims Social title

FAIRBORN — The Northridge Free Will Baptist Church softball team won the season ending Fairborn Recreation and Parks Social Division softball tournament earlier this month. Northridge came into the tourney as the fourth seed, yet went a perfect 3-0 to win the title. The team upset top seed Central Avenue Church of Christ in the semifinal round, then held off a late rally from No. 2 seed One Love Church of Huber Heights for an 8-7 win in the championship game.

Maple B team claims Rec crown

FAIRBORN — The top seeds had to work to earn the title, but the Fairborn-based Maple Avenue Church of God B team added a 2018 post season tournament title to its regular season title. Third seeded Medway United Methodist Church’s team lost to Maple Ave. B in the winner’s bracket final, then muscled its way through the consolation bracket to face Maple B once again. This time they won, setting up a final elimination game for all the marbles. After Medway defeated Maple B, 18-15 in the opening title match, it was Maple B that came away with a 17-8 win in the second winner-take-all final to claim the tournament championship.

Storms stop golf match

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook and Beavercreek reserve golf teams tied at 211, Sept. 5, but were unable to play a tiebreaker due to storms in the area. Bellbrook’s Kane Ely shot a 48 to take medalist honors. Beavercreek’s Alex Hoff followed with a 49. Ryan Swanson of Bellbrook was third with a 52, while Anthony Crum of Beavercreek carded a 53. Other Bellbrook scores included Westin Davis at 54, and Gabe Hine at 57.

Walsh spoils home debut

CEDARVILLE — Walsh swept Cedarville University in women’s college volleyball before a crowd of more than 1,000 in the first match of the season, Sept. 5 in the Callan Athletic Center. The match was also the Great Midwest Athletic Conference opener for both schools.

The Cavaliers won by scores of 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 to improve to 4-5 overall. It was the fifth straight home opener CU has attracted more than 1,000 fans. The Jackets have averaged 1,122 in their last five home openers.

The Jackets will play again at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 at Tiffin University.

Wilberforce golf tourney Sept. 21st

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

‘Creek Hockey hosting golf scramble

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek varsity hockey team is hosting the third annual Friends & Family Golf Scramble, starting at noon, Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Twin Base Golf Course, 3565 Communications Blvd., at Wright Patterson AFB.

Registration for the 18-hole four-person scramble event begins at 10 a.m., but you can register online at beavercreekhockey.sportngin.com. Golf and dinner is $75, golf only is $55, dinner only $25. The final day to register is Sept. 22.

GCSN announces football schedule

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Boot camp offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

