Area tennis players earn Summer League titles

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Parks and Recreation Summer Tennis League finished the Championship Playoffs recently. The top players in each division had a mini tournament to determine the Champions for 2018.
In singles, the Division A champion was Jason Holloway who beat Varun Luthra. Holloway, a former Wright State player from Xenia Christian, wore down Varun of Beavercreek, on a hot day by running him all over the court. Holloway won for the second year in a row by the score of 6-4, 3-1, when Varun had to retire from the heat.
In Division B, Thusitha Gunasekera of Beavercreek outlasted Zach Savino, a varsity Beavercreek player. Savino took the first set in a tiebreaker, but Gunasekera’s experience proved to be the difference. He came on strong in the second set to win 6-1 and won a deciding third-set super tiebreaker, 10-4, to win his second career Fairborn Summer Tennis League championship.
In the Novice Division, the finals came down to Fairborn varsity players. It was a back and forth match with Nghi Nguyen outlasting his Skyhawks teammate, Silas Smith, by the score of 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) to win the championship.
In the doubles tournaments, the B Division had a new champion as the team of Huber Heights’ James White and Dayton’s Wes Biles beat the husband-wife team of Harry and Patti Bromer of Kettering. It was a close first set with the score tied at 4 all, until the White-Biles duo scored some great shots for winners to win 6-4. The Bromers had to default the second set due to illness, giving the championship to White-Biles.
In the A Division, the team of Jason Holloway-Fernando Nardelli won due to being the regular winners during the season. The former Wright State players played the second-place team of Shannon Young-Matt Almazan twice during the season and beat them both times winning the last time with the score of 7-5, 6-2 to become the overall champs.
It was a great season with many participants for the Fairborn Summer Tennis League. A lot of exciting tennis was played and much fun was enjoyed by all involved.
Story provided by Fairborn Parks and Recreation Summer Tennis League director Terry Miller.