Marauders win in the mud

WILBERFORCE — In a game Coach Cedric Pearl called the worst playing conditions he’d ever been in, host Central State University withstood a very muddy field and constant rain to claim a 7-0 win Sept. 8 over Clark Atlanta University.

Junior running back Jerry Lanier ran in from the left side from 4 yards out for the game’s only touchdown. Trevor Teel booted the extra point and the Marauders earned what turned out to be the only score of the contest with 12:14 left to play in the third quarter.

Just moments before, Panthers coach Kevin Ramsey chose to go for the first down on a fourth down-and-1 yard to go play from Clark Atlanta’s own 34-yard line. Clark Atlanta back Roger Thomas slipped in the mud and failed to get the needed yardage to keep the Panthers’ drive alive. Thomas led all rushers with 47 yards gained on 15 carries.

Central State responded with a long pass down the right sideline from Marauders senior quarterback Trent Mays to freshman Robin Corbin Jr. who gained 30 yards before going out of bounds at the Panthers 4, setting up Lanier’s TD run on the next play. Mays threw for 58 yards on 7-for-16 passing for the entire game, with the 30 yarder to Corbin being the longest of the day.

CSU gained 100 yards in total offense for the entire game, to 155 for Clark Atlanta.

The weather seemed to play havoc on Clark Atlanta’s offense, especially the all-important snap from center to the quarterback. The Panthers fumbled the ball 12 times in the game, losing it three times.

The CSU win marks the first time the Marauders (1-1) had won a game at home since an Oct. 15, 2016 Homecoming win over Lane University.

