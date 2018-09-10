Cedarville surges past Malone, 4-0

XENIA — The Cedarville University Yellow Jackets women’s soccer team scored three times early in the second half Sept. 8 to put away Malone, 4-0, in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference contest played at the Athletes in Action Complex.

The doubleheader with the men was moved to AIA’s artificial turf due to excessive rain in the Cedarville area.

The hosts dominated the match statistically, but didn’t get on the board until the 43rd minute when Hannah Atkinson poked in her first goal of the season. Bex Velloney and Mackenzie Northcutt assisted.

Lyndsey Smith found the net with her first of the fall just 44 seconds into the second half on assists from Creslyn Van Dyck and Hannah Sareyka.

The Jackets were beneficiaries of an own goal in the 53rd minute. Freshman Olivia Hoffman scored her first collegiate goal six minutes later unassisted from the top of the penalty area.

Allison Garlock saw her first action in goal this season and notched her ninth career shutout without having to make a save for Cedarville (3-1 overall, 2-1 G-MAC).

CU outshot the Pioneers 25-3 overall and 11-0 on goal. The Jackets’ four goals came within a span of 16:34. The Cedarville area received more than four inches of rain during the day. Malone leads the all-time season series between the two schools, 11-9-2.

For more on the CU Yellow Jackets visit www.yellowjackets.cedarville.edu/