Sports Digest

Greeneview rallies for VB win

JAMESTOWN — After dropping the first set to West Liberty-Salem, Greeneview won the next three to take a 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 win in girls volleyball Sept. 12. Maddie Hines had 19 kills, while Ashley Schloss and Caitlin Sweat each had 12. Sweat also had eight digs. Bryce Ratliff had 44 assists, four digs, and three aces. The Rams are 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

The reserve team won, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22 as Sarah Trisel had 10 kills, eight digs, and four aces. Leah Hoyle had seven kills, four digs, and two aces. Ashlyn Cadwallader and Klarissa Knisley each had 12 assists. The Rams next play Saturday, Sept. 15 at Carroll.

Greeneview golfers top Waynesville

JAMESTOWN — Rachel Strickle shot 52 and Kalyn Biggs 52 as Greeneview beat Waynesville, 221-281, in girls golf, Sept. 12. Reagan McIntire 55 shot 55 and Karley Macduff added a 61 for the 5-6 Rams.

Waynesville boys to Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Mason Witt fired a 37 to lead Greeneview in a 168-184 loss to Waynesville in boys golf Sept. 12. Levi Bradds shot 45, Eli Beekman 50, Matt Hovan 52, and Wade Wilson 54 for the Rams, 11-3 overall.

Bellbrook reserves win big

BELLBROOK — Gabe Hine took medalist honors with a 42 as Bellbrook beat Carlisle, 186-241, in reserve boys golf Sept. 12. Kane Ely shot 46, and Ryan Swanson and Richard Astroski 49 each.

Wilberforce golf tourney Sept. 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

‘Creek Hockey hosting golf scramble

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek varsity hockey team is hostin gthe third annual Friends & Family Golf Scramble, starting at noon, Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Twin Base Golf Course, 3565 Communications Blvd., at Wright Patterson AFB.

Registration for the 18-hole four-person scramble event begins at 10 a.m., but you can register online at beavercreekhockey.sportngin.com. Golf and dinner is $75, golf only is $55, dinner only $25. The final day to register is Sept. 22.

GCSN announces football schedule

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Boot camp prep offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

